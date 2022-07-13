ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JR4RI_0csS5jVs00
Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Wichita on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ORLX_0csS5jVs00
Tripadvisor

#11. Blue Hook Cajun Seafood & Bar

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2244 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226-8102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmEz7_0csS5jVs00
Tripadvisor

#10. Krispy's Fried Chicken & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 3009 S Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67216-2551
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zZfc_0csS5jVs00
Tripadvisor

#9. Sumo by Nambara

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11233 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67206-3701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXWcT_0csS5jVs00
Tripadvisor

#8. Krab Kingz Seafood

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 784 N West St, Wichita, KS 67203-1235
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFVwQ_0csS5jVs00
Tripadvisor

#7. Ninza Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8428 W 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67212-2976
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ctKM_0csS5jVs00
Tripadvisor

#6. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 555 South West Street, Wichita, KS 67213
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDnAR_0csS5jVs00
Tripadvisor

#5. AVI Seabar and Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 135 N Waco St, Wichita, KS 67202-1107
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHDm0_0csS5jVs00
Tripadvisor

#4. Wichita Fish Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 1601 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67213-4022
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzCOv_0csS5jVs00
Tripadvisor

#3. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 333 S. Towne East Mall Drive, Wichita, KS 67207
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWeYY_0csS5jVs00
Tripadvisor

#2. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10250 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67206-2676
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Emrjm_0csS5jVs00
Tripadvisor

#1. Newport Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1900 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67206-1256
- Read more on Tripadvisor

