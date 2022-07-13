Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Wichita on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#11. Blue Hook Cajun Seafood & Bar

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2244 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226-8102

#10. Krispy's Fried Chicken & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 3009 S Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67216-2551

#9. Sumo by Nambara

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11233 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67206-3701

#8. Krab Kingz Seafood

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 784 N West St, Wichita, KS 67203-1235

#7. Ninza Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8428 W 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67212-2976

#6. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 555 South West Street, Wichita, KS 67213

#5. AVI Seabar and Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 135 N Waco St, Wichita, KS 67202-1107

#4. Wichita Fish Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 1601 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67213-4022

#3. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 333 S. Towne East Mall Drive, Wichita, KS 67207

#2. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10250 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67206-2676

#1. Newport Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1900 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67206-1256

