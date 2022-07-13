ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Wilkes-Barre, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Wilkes-Barre, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Wilkes-Barre on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#4. Lino's Pizza & Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 651 Wyoming Ave, Kingston, PA 18704-3741
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Miller's Ale House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2310 Wilkes Barre Township Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10 East End Center, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6968
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Oyster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 77 E Market St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-3116
- Read more on Tripadvisor

