Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Fresno on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#11. Sizzler - Fresno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3121 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3210

#10. The Palms

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7550 N Palm Ave Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711-5500

#9. Senor Aji Peruvian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6701 N Milburn Ave Suite 130, Fresno, CA 93722-2147

#8. Wahoo's Fish Taco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 7835 N Palm Ave #101, Fresno, CA 93711-5515

#7. Zipangu Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5096 N West Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-2901

#6. Pokiland

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1189 E Champlain Dr, Fresno, CA 93720-5010

#5. West Coast Fish N' Chips

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 4639 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93726-0316

#4. Butterfish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8482 N Friant Rd Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93720-1670

#3. FOB Fried Or Boiled Seafood Fusion

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4280 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93726-1909

#2. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1460 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710

#1. Pismo's Coastal Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (860 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7937 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-4310

