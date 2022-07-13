ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vGrl_0csS5Jl600
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tyler on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGzLt_0csS5Jl600
Tripadvisor

#13. Catfish King

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 1216 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-3319
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXTzM_0csS5Jl600
Tripadvisor

#12. GoFish Modern Japanese Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 127 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-8702
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIEjW_0csS5Jl600
Tripadvisor

#11. Shell Shack

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7918 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-5242
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jt0cC_0csS5Jl600
Tripadvisor

#10. Bernard Mediterranean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 212 Old Grande Blvd Ste C106, Tyler, TX 75703-4226
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jInKv_0csS5Jl600
Tripadvisor

#9. Mariscos DJs - Don Juan Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 1201 E Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702-6128
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGxmZ_0csS5Jl600
Tripadvisor

#8. Breakers

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5106 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX 75703-3630
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTUmn_0csS5Jl600
Tripadvisor

#7. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1500 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019Cww_0csS5Jl600
Tripadvisor

#6. Razzoo's Cajun Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7011 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4737
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OV6DN_0csS5Jl600
Tripadvisor

#5. Jumbo Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3278 Mineola Hwy, Tyler, TX 75702-1161
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtgkU_0csS5Jl600
Tripadvisor

#4. Fd's Grill House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (601 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8934 S Broadway Ave Suite 494, Tyler, TX 75703-5420
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20dbf6_0csS5Jl600
Tripadvisor

#3. The Catch

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1714 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-4435
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYt15_0csS5Jl600
Tripadvisor

#2. Happy's Fish House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2202 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701-3537
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40h1oh_0csS5Jl600
Tripadvisor

#1. Clear Springs Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6519 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4668
- Read more on Tripadvisor

