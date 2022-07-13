Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tyler on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#13. Catfish King

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 1216 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-3319

Tripadvisor

#12. GoFish Modern Japanese Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 127 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-8702

Tripadvisor

#11. Shell Shack

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7918 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-5242

Tripadvisor

#10. Bernard Mediterranean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 212 Old Grande Blvd Ste C106, Tyler, TX 75703-4226

Tripadvisor

#9. Mariscos DJs - Don Juan Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican

- Price: $

- Address: 1201 E Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702-6128

Tripadvisor

#8. Breakers

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5106 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX 75703-3630

Tripadvisor

#7. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1500 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

Tripadvisor

#6. Razzoo's Cajun Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7011 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4737

Tripadvisor

#5. Jumbo Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3278 Mineola Hwy, Tyler, TX 75702-1161

Tripadvisor

#4. Fd's Grill House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (601 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8934 S Broadway Ave Suite 494, Tyler, TX 75703-5420

Tripadvisor

#3. The Catch

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1714 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-4435

Tripadvisor

#2. Happy's Fish House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (237 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2202 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701-3537

Tripadvisor

#1. Clear Springs Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6519 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4668

