Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Toledo on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Toledo

Tripadvisor

#8. Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1516 Adams St, Toledo, OH 43604-5423

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Registry Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 144 N Superior St, Toledo, OH 43604-1711

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Ocean Garden Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 821 W Alexis Rd Ste E19, Toledo, OH 43612-4393

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Georgio's Cafe International

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 426 N Superior St, Toledo, OH 43604-1416

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1422 Reynolds Road, Maumee, OH 43537-1626

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4990 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43623-3602

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Mancy's Bluewater Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (415 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 461 W Dussel Dr, Maumee, OH 43537-4209

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Real Seafood Company - Toledo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (577 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 22 Main St, Toledo, OH 43605-2032

- Read more on Tripadvisor