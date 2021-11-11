$50,000 Reward Offered For Help Solving Cold Case Of Dorothy Goroshko, Missing Since 1975

BOSTON (CBS) – Dorothy Goroshko hasn’t been seen by her family or friends in more than 46 years and Boston Police are now turning to the public for help in solving the mystery of her disappearance. Her son Rick told WBZ-TV they’re offering a $50,000 reward for “information leading to the recovery of her remains.”

Goroshko, who lived on Monastery Road in Brighton, was 36 years old when she was last seen on June 4, 1975 in the area of North Station on Causeway Street. She was white, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighed 130 pounds and had blonde hair and brown eyes.

Her car, a gold 1970 Ford Maverick with a black roof and Massachusetts plates 9K7755, is also missing.

Boston Police put out a plea online Wednesday looking for help, including a photo of Goroshko and her car. They said her family and friends suspect foul play.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could make a tremendous difference in the course of this decade’s long investigation,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Unsolved Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.