Chicago, IL

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#30. Two Fish Crab Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 641 E 47th St, Chicago, IL 60653-4225
Tripadvisor

#29. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5201 S. Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60632
Tripadvisor

#28. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (415 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 41 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60611-2015
Tripadvisor

#27. Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2120 S Canal St, Chicago, IL 60616-5431
Tripadvisor

#26. Da Lobsta - River North

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 416 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654-4502
Tripadvisor

#25. El Barco Mariscos

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1035 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-3931
Tripadvisor

#24. Cold Storage

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1000 W Fulton Market Within Swift & Sons, Chicago, IL 60607-1299
Tripadvisor

#23. Portsmith

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 660 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654-3830
Tripadvisor

#22. Brown Bag Seafood Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 340 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601
Tripadvisor

#21. C Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 20 W Kinzie St At Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60654-6392
Tripadvisor

#20. Chicago Oyster House Prime Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1933 S Indiana Avnue McCormick Square, Chicago, IL 60616-1310
Tripadvisor

#19. Fish Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2956 N. Sheffield, Chicago, IL 60657
Tripadvisor

#18. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (547 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601-1474
Tripadvisor

#17. Fisk & Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 225 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60601
Tripadvisor

#16. The Angry Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5665 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60659-4957
Tripadvisor

#15. Lowcountry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3343 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657-6615
Tripadvisor

#14. Half Shell

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 676 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614-1511
Tripadvisor

#13. Calumet Fisheries

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3259 E 95th St, Chicago, IL 60617-5160
Tripadvisor

#12. Glenn's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1820 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60613-1008
Tripadvisor

#11. Quality Crab & Oyster Bah

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1962 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614-5009
Tripadvisor

#10. Luke's Lobster City Hall

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 134 N La Salle St, Chicago, IL 60602-1086
Tripadvisor

#9. Ocean Cut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 20 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-6392
Tripadvisor

#8. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood and Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 41 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60611-2015
Tripadvisor

#7. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 87 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601
Tripadvisor

#6. Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,508 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1024 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611-1208
Tripadvisor

#5. Catch 35

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601-1723
Tripadvisor

#4. GT Fish & Oyster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (594 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 531 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-7113
Tripadvisor

#3. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (947 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 521 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611
Tripadvisor

#2. Shaw's Crab House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,276 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 21 E Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60611-3512
Tripadvisor

#1. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,377 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 60 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3533
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

