Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Chicago

Tripadvisor

#30. Two Fish Crab Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 641 E 47th St, Chicago, IL 60653-4225

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5201 S. Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60632

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (415 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 41 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60611-2015

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2120 S Canal St, Chicago, IL 60616-5431

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Da Lobsta - River North

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 416 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654-4502

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago

Tripadvisor

#25. El Barco Mariscos

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1035 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-3931

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Cold Storage

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1000 W Fulton Market Within Swift & Sons, Chicago, IL 60607-1299

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Portsmith

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 660 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654-3830

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Brown Bag Seafood Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 340 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. C Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 20 W Kinzie St At Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60654-6392

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros where people in Chicago are getting new jobs

Tripadvisor

#20. Chicago Oyster House Prime Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1933 S Indiana Avnue McCormick Square, Chicago, IL 60616-1310

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Fish Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2956 N. Sheffield, Chicago, IL 60657

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (547 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601-1474

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Fisk & Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 225 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60601

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. The Angry Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5665 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60659-4957

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Chicago

Tripadvisor

#15. Lowcountry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3343 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657-6615

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Half Shell

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 676 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614-1511

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Calumet Fisheries

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3259 E 95th St, Chicago, IL 60617-5160

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Glenn's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1820 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60613-1008

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Quality Crab & Oyster Bah

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1962 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614-5009

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Luke's Lobster City Hall

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 134 N La Salle St, Chicago, IL 60602-1086

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Ocean Cut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 20 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-6392

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood and Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 41 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60611-2015

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 87 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,508 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1024 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611-1208

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in Chicago are moving to most

Tripadvisor

#5. Catch 35

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,204 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601-1723

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. GT Fish & Oyster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (594 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 531 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-7113

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (947 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 521 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Shaw's Crab House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,276 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 21 E Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60611-3512

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,377 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 60 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3533

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor