Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Boise, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Boise on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#14. Capitol Cellars Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 110 S 5th St, Boise, ID 83702-5949

#13. Tavern at Bown Crossing

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3111 S Bown Way, Boise, ID 83706-5400

#12. Gil's K9 Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2506 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702-4846

#11. Owyhee Tavern

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1109 Main st Boise, Idaho, Boise, ID 83702

#10. Barbacoa Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,246 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 276 W Bobwhite Ct, Boise, ID 83706-3966

#9. Happy Fish Sushi & Martini Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 855 W Broad St, Boise, ID 83702-7153

#8. Chandlers Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,551 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 981 W Grove St Inside the Hotel 43, Boise, ID 83702-7036

#7. Anthony's Boise

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 959 W Front St, Boise, ID 83702-7223

#6. Paddles Up Poke

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 237 N 9th St, Boise, ID 83702-5710

#5. Reel Foods Fish Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1118 S Vista Ave, Boise, ID 83705-2429

#4. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 550 N Milwaukee Street, Boise, ID 83704

#3. Lucky Fins Boise

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 801 W Main St Suite 107, Boise, ID 83702-5986

#2. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 855 W Broad St, Boise, ID 83702-7153

#1. Fresh Off the Hook

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 507 N Milwaukee St, Boise, ID 83704-9141

