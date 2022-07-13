Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Austin on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. TLC Austin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1100 S Lamar Blvd Suite 1150, Austin, TX 78704-0119

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Crawfish Shack & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2013 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX 78728-6900

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. The Captain's Seafood & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5700 N Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78751-1501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Catfish Parlour South

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4705 E Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78741-7213

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3815 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78704

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Austin

Tripadvisor

#24. Cafe Blue Downtown Austin

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 340 East 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78701

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Cherry Creek Catfish Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5712 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78745-3635

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Pacific Star Restaurant & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13507 N Highway 183, Austin, TX 78750-2207

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Deckhand Oyster Bar & seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4211 S Lamar Blvd Suite C-1, Austin, TX 78704-7996

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Shore Raw Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8665 W. Sh 71 Ste 100, Austin, TX 78735-8354

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Salt Traders Coastal Cooking Zilker

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1101 S MoPac Expy, Austin, TX 78746

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Catfish Parlour

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11910 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759-2442

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Papadeaux

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Posada, Austin, TX

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. French Quarter Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13000 N Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78753-1030

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Quality Seafood Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5621 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78751-1412

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Austin

Tripadvisor

#14. Garbo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12709 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78727-4229

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11617 Research Blvd., Austin, TX 78759

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Uchi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,359 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 801 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704-1509

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Freda's Seafood Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10903 Pecan Park Rd, Austin, TX 78750-1212

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Clark's Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1200 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703-5209

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Austin

Tripadvisor

#9. Turf N Surf Po' Boy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 407 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701-2927

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Mongers Market + Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4119 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78751

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10225 Research Blvd Ste 4000, Austin, TX 78759-5704

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Cypress Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (686 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4404 W William Cannon Dr Suite L, Austin, TX 78749-1401

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (627 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6319 N I Hwy 35, Austin, TX 78752

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Austin metro area

Tripadvisor

#4. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9400 B Arboretum Blvd, Austin, TX 78759

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Perla's Seafood and Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (839 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-2487

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,341 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 301 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78701

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,208 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 400 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701-2919

- Read more on Tripadvisor