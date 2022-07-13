ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Austin on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#29. TLC Austin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1100 S Lamar Blvd Suite 1150, Austin, TX 78704-0119
Tripadvisor

#28. Crawfish Shack & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2013 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX 78728-6900
Tripadvisor

#27. The Captain's Seafood & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5700 N Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78751-1501
Tripadvisor

#26. Catfish Parlour South

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4705 E Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78741-7213
Tripadvisor

#25. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3815 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78704
Tripadvisor

#24. Cafe Blue Downtown Austin

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 340 East 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78701
Tripadvisor

#23. Cherry Creek Catfish Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5712 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78745-3635
Tripadvisor

#22. Pacific Star Restaurant & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13507 N Highway 183, Austin, TX 78750-2207
Tripadvisor

#21. Deckhand Oyster Bar & seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4211 S Lamar Blvd Suite C-1, Austin, TX 78704-7996
Tripadvisor

#20. Shore Raw Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8665 W. Sh 71 Ste 100, Austin, TX 78735-8354
Tripadvisor

#19. Salt Traders Coastal Cooking Zilker

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1101 S MoPac Expy, Austin, TX 78746
Tripadvisor

#18. Catfish Parlour

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11910 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759-2442
Tripadvisor

#17. Papadeaux

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Posada, Austin, TX
Tripadvisor

#16. French Quarter Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13000 N Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78753-1030
Tripadvisor

#15. Quality Seafood Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5621 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78751-1412
Tripadvisor

#14. Garbo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12709 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78727-4229
Tripadvisor

#13. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11617 Research Blvd., Austin, TX 78759
Tripadvisor

#12. Uchi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,359 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 801 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704-1509
Tripadvisor

#11. Freda's Seafood Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10903 Pecan Park Rd, Austin, TX 78750-1212
Tripadvisor

#10. Clark's Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1200 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703-5209
Tripadvisor

#9. Turf N Surf Po' Boy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 407 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701-2927
Tripadvisor

#8. Mongers Market + Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4119 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78751
Tripadvisor

#7. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10225 Research Blvd Ste 4000, Austin, TX 78759-5704
Tripadvisor

#6. Cypress Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (686 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4404 W William Cannon Dr Suite L, Austin, TX 78749-1401
Tripadvisor

#5. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (627 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6319 N I Hwy 35, Austin, TX 78752
Tripadvisor

#4. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9400 B Arboretum Blvd, Austin, TX 78759
Tripadvisor

#3. Perla's Seafood and Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (839 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-2487
Tripadvisor

#2. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78701
Tripadvisor

#1. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701-2919
