Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Boston on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Fin Point

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 89 Broad St, Boston, MA 02110-3509

#29. Mare Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3 Mechanic St off Hanover street, Boston, MA 02113-2336

#28. Barking Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,530 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 88 Sleeper St, Boston, MA 02210-1226

#27. Chart House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,510 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 60 Long Wharf, Boston, MA 02110-3602

#26. Mooncusser

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 304 Stuart St, Boston, MA 02116-5242

#25. Boston Chowda Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 164 Northern Ave, Boston, MA 02210-2031

#24. Salty Dog Seafood Grille & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (641 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 206 Faneuil Hall Market Pl, Boston, MA 02109-1634

#23. Legal Sea Foods - Downtown Crossing

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (534 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 558 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111-1733

#22. Rowes Wharf Sea Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (433 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 70 Rowes Wharf, Boston, MA 02110-3300

#21. Legal Sea Foods - Copley Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,191 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 Huntington Avenue, Copley Place Copley Place Mall, Boston, MA 02116-6506

#20. Luke's Lobster Downtown Crossing

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 290 Washington St, Boston, MA 02108-4638

#19. Union Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (6,567 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 41 Union St, Boston, MA 02108-2494

#18. Summer Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,272 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 50 Dalton St Ste 2, Boston, MA 02115-3129

#17. Legal Sea Foods - Harborside

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,581 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 270 Northern Ave Liberty Wharf, Boston, MA 02210-2022

#16. Select Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 50 Gloucester St, Boston, MA 02115-3141

#15. Legal Sea Foods

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (613 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Harborside Dr Logan Airport, Terminal E, Boston, MA 02128-2907

#14. Legal Sea Foods - Long Wharf

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,334 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 255 State St Long Wharf, Boston, MA 02109-2617

#13. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (666 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 40 Court St, Boston, MA 02108

#12. Boston Chowda

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (467 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Quincy Market Building Market Place, Boston, MA 02109

#11. Yankee Lobster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 300 Northern Ave, Boston, MA 02210-2314

#10. Luke's Lobster Back Bay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (752 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 75 Exeter St, Boston, MA 02116-3506

#9. B & G Oysters

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (713 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 550 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116-6314

#8. Neptune Oyster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,023 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 63 Salem St Ste 1, Boston, MA 02113-2273

#7. Row 34

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (955 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 383 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210-1811

#6. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 140 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02210-2045

#5. Saltie Girl

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 281 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116-2805

#4. James Hook & Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,716 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 440 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02110

#3. Ostra

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,063 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Charles St S, Boston, MA 02116-5447

#2. Boston Sail Loft Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,252 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 80 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02110-3614

#1. Atlantic Fish Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,876 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 761 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116

