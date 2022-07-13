ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvPEK_0csRifH300
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Boston on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEHvQ_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#30. Fin Point

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 89 Broad St, Boston, MA 02110-3509
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bnTrk_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#29. Mare Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3 Mechanic St off Hanover street, Boston, MA 02113-2336
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLhcr_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#28. Barking Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,530 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 88 Sleeper St, Boston, MA 02210-1226
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZP35b_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#27. Chart House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 60 Long Wharf, Boston, MA 02110-3602
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09BTDF_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#26. Mooncusser

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 304 Stuart St, Boston, MA 02116-5242
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eslsd_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#25. Boston Chowda Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 164 Northern Ave, Boston, MA 02210-2031
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bL5Jt_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#24. Salty Dog Seafood Grille & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (641 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 206 Faneuil Hall Market Pl, Boston, MA 02109-1634
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fiSz_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#23. Legal Sea Foods - Downtown Crossing

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (534 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 558 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111-1733
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxaTr_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#22. Rowes Wharf Sea Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (433 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 70 Rowes Wharf, Boston, MA 02110-3300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4l1Y_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#21. Legal Sea Foods - Copley Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 Huntington Avenue, Copley Place Copley Place Mall, Boston, MA 02116-6506
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVysS_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#20. Luke's Lobster Downtown Crossing

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 290 Washington St, Boston, MA 02108-4638
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjxLo_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#19. Union Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (6,567 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 41 Union St, Boston, MA 02108-2494
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXx0l_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#18. Summer Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 50 Dalton St Ste 2, Boston, MA 02115-3129
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19547R_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#17. Legal Sea Foods - Harborside

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,581 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 270 Northern Ave Liberty Wharf, Boston, MA 02210-2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4Z1O_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#16. Select Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 50 Gloucester St, Boston, MA 02115-3141
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLc1A_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#15. Legal Sea Foods

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (613 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Harborside Dr Logan Airport, Terminal E, Boston, MA 02128-2907
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqBEz_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#14. Legal Sea Foods - Long Wharf

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 255 State St Long Wharf, Boston, MA 02109-2617
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3WLc_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#13. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (666 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 40 Court St, Boston, MA 02108
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1hE7_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#12. Boston Chowda

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (467 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Quincy Market Building Market Place, Boston, MA 02109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EfJvx_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#11. Yankee Lobster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 Northern Ave, Boston, MA 02210-2314
Tripadvisor

#10. Luke's Lobster Back Bay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (752 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 75 Exeter St, Boston, MA 02116-3506
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnBT7_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#9. B & G Oysters

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (713 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 550 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116-6314
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gV5OP_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#8. Neptune Oyster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,023 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 63 Salem St Ste 1, Boston, MA 02113-2273
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mywGS_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#7. Row 34

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (955 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 383 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210-1811
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a02dR_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#6. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 140 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02210-2045
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9bO8_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#5. Saltie Girl

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 281 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116-2805
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fcKLn_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#4. James Hook & Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,716 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 440 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02110
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8Vcf_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#3. Ostra

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,063 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Charles St S, Boston, MA 02116-5447
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6WoJ_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#2. Boston Sail Loft Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 80 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02110-3614
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7JBD_0csRifH300
Tripadvisor

#1. Atlantic Fish Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,876 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 761 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116
