Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Masraff's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (387 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9655 Katy Fwy Suite 190, Houston, TX 77024-1382

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. BB's Tex-Orleans

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2701 White Oak Dr Corner of Studewood St. and White Oak Dr., Houston, TX 77007-2714

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Blue Water Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6107 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77069-4106

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Liberty Kitchen and Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (257 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1050 Studewood St, Houston, TX 77008-7140

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6015 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77057

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most common jobs in Houston

Tripadvisor

#25. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7110 FM 1960 Rd. West, Houston, TX 77069

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (180 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4224 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77027-2902

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Eunice Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3737 Buffalo Speedway Unit 100, Houston, TX 77098-3738

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Bayou City Seafood & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4730 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027-6604

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Aquarium Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (498 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 410 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13080 Northwest Fwy US Hwy 290 at Hollister Road, Houston, TX 77040

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Blue Onyx Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4720 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027-6604

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Captain Benny's Half Shell

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8506 Main St, Houston, TX 77025-2703

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Captain Tom's Seafood & Oyster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9651 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070-6110

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Redfish Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 19550 State Highway 249, Houston, TX 77070-3002

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Houston metro area

Tripadvisor

#15. Tommy's Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2555 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058-1521

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12420 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015-5504

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Goode Company Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (298 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10201 Katy Fwy Ste 400 Memorial, Houston, TX 77024

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (442 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5061 Westheimer Rd Suite 8050, Houston, TX 77056

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Houston

Tripadvisor

#10. Willie G's Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1640 West Loop S The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, Houston, TX 77027

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1212 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77019

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (340 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2525 South Loop West Freeway, Houston, TX 77054

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Pappas Seafood House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11301 I-45 N., Houston, TX 77037

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. State Of Grace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3258 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1002

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros where people in Houston are getting new jobs

Tripadvisor

#5. Caracol

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (643 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2200 Post Oak Blvd Suite #160, Houston, TX 77056-4700

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10499 I-10 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Goode Company Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (757 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2621 Westpark Dr, Houston, TX 77098

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (634 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 12848 Queensbury Ln Suite 200, Houston, TX 77024

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood and Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (797 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5350 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056-5403

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Houston