Greensboro, NC

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

 3 days ago

Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Greensboro on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#19. O'Charley's

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4505 Landover Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-2709
Tripadvisor

#18. Rio Grande Mexican Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16152 Redbud Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410-2001
Tripadvisor

#17. Libby Hill Seafood

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3930 High Point Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407
Tripadvisor

#16. Mayflower Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2631 Randleman Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406-5107
Tripadvisor

#15. Libby Hill Seafood Incorporated

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3920 Cotswold Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410-9356
Tripadvisor

#14. Tides Inn Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3927 High Point Rd Ste A, Greensboro, NC 27407
Tripadvisor

#13. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4415 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27407
Tripadvisor

#12. Bayside Seafood Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 3512 E Wendover Ave Ste D, Greensboro, NC 27405-6452
Tripadvisor

#11. Red Crab - Juicy Seafood

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3017 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403-3655
Tripadvisor

#10. Crazy Crab Seafood & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (228 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4312 Big Tree Way, Greensboro, NC 27409
Tripadvisor

#9. Gia: Drink. Eat. Listen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1941 New Garden Rd Ste 208 Top level, around the back of building, Greensboro, NC 27410-2555
Tripadvisor

#8. Pier Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 214 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2605
Tripadvisor

#7. Fishbones

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro, NC 27403-1655
Tripadvisor

#6. Captain Bill's Seafood & Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6108 W Market St, Greensboro, NC 27409-2040
Tripadvisor

#5. Reel Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2002 New Garden Rd Suite 208, Greensboro, NC 27410-2561
Tripadvisor

#4. Blue Denim

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 217 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2602
Tripadvisor

#3. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (346 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2100 Koury Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407-4959
Tripadvisor

#2. Seafood Destiny

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4705 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407-5303
Tripadvisor

#1. 1618 West Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (461 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1618 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27403-1209
