Dayton, OH

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#10. O'Charley's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7030 Miller Lane, Butler Township, OH 45414
Tripadvisor

#9. O'Charleys

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2260 Miamisburg Centervil, Dayton, OH 45459
Tripadvisor

#8. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2626 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459
Tripadvisor

#7. The Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7727 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3954
Tripadvisor

#6. Moraine Fish & Chicken

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 4960 Springboro Pike, Moraine, OH 45439-1940
Tripadvisor

#5. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6500 Miller LN, Butler Township, OH 45414-2669
Tripadvisor

#4. Club Oceano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4429 Cedar Park Dr The Greene, Dayton, OH 45440-1383
Tripadvisor

#3. Sweeney's Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 28 W Franklin St, Dayton, OH 45459-4736
Tripadvisor

#2. Jay's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (379 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 225 E 6th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2836
Tripadvisor

#1. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2818 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3748
