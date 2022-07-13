ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor




Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Cincinnati on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.




#20. O'Charley's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4531 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45245-1201
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#19. Hook Fish & Chicken

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 5000 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237-5704
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#18. The Emery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6914 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45227-4427
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#17. Pirate's Cove Bar & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4609 Kellogg Ave Four Seasons Marina, Cincinnati, OH 45226-2400
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#16. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 588 Buttermilk Pike, Crescent Springs, KY 41017-1635
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#15. Asiana Hyde Park Thai & Sushi

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3922 Edwards Rd Hyde Park Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209-1928
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#14. Uncle Yip's Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10736 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241-2529
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#13. E+O Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208-1358
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#12. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 616 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245-2141
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#11. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3564 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#10. Alabama Fish Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 1601 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-6415
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#9. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 320 Cincinnati Mills Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45240-1255
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#8. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2737 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209-2208
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#7. Pacific Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8300 Market Place Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45242-5330
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#6. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (457 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 21 E 5th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3114
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#5. Chart House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (236 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 405 Riverboat Row, Newport, KY 41071
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#4. Washington Platform Saloon & Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: _1000 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#3. Court Street Lobster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 28 W Court St., Cincinnati, OH 45202
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#2. Pelicans Reef

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7261 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230-4125
- Read more on Tripadvisor




#1. Swampwater Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3742 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226-1514
- Read more on Tripadvisor

