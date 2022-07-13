ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Hartford, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock



Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Hartford on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#10. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 44 South Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Burtons Grill & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 Evergreen Way The Promenade Shops, South Windsor, CT 06074-6973
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. City Fish Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 884 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109-3492
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Piolin Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 417 New Britain Ave, Hartford, CT 06106-3834
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Primavera Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: European, Portuguese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 271 Newington Ave, Hartford, CT 06106-4124
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. MICKEY'S OCEANIC GRILL

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 119 Pitkin St, East Hartford, CT 06108-3316
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Max Fish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (499 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 110 Glastonbury Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033-4400
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Max's Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 964 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06107-2102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. J's Crab Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2074 Park St Ste 1, Hartford, CT 06106-2051
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Chowder Pot IV

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (467 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 165 Brainard Rd, Hartford, CT 06114-2102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

