Gainesville, FL

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Gainesville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#12. Prime & Pearl

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4949 Celebration Pointe Ave, Gainesville, FL 32608-5078
Tripadvisor

#11. Miller's Ale House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (419 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2881 Bass Pro Shops Blvd T, Gainesville, FL 32608
Tripadvisor

#10. Chunky's Grill & Fry Co.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 1445 SE Hawthorne Rd, Gainesville, FL 32641-7213
Tripadvisor

#9. Blue Gill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1310 SW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608-1121
Tripadvisor

#8. Volcanic Sushi + Sake

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: North West 51st Place Suite 509, Gainesville, FL 32653
Tripadvisor

#7. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6910 W. Newberry Road, Gainesville, FL 32605
Tripadvisor

#6. Ballyhoo Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (302 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3700 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607-2458
Tripadvisor

#5. Cedar River Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5141 NW 43rd St Suite 101, Gainesville, FL 32606-4400
Tripadvisor

#4. Wahoo Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (476 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3833 NW 97th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606-5068
Tripadvisor

#3. Northwest Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5115 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606-5943
Tripadvisor

#2. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (322 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3237 SW 35th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32608-2414
Tripadvisor

#1. Harry's Seafood Bar & Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (900 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 110 SE 1st St, Gainesville, FL 32601-6851
