Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Cleveland on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. The Haunted House Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

- Price: not available

- Address: 13463 Cedar Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118-2635

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. sarita a restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14523 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Shark's Seafood & Deli

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: not available

- Address: 3826 Lee Rd, Cleveland, OH 44128-1468

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. The Boiler 65

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6410 Detroit road, Cleveland, OH 44102-3012

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Pier W

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (783 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: Winton Place 12700 Lake Ave. Cove Rd., Lakewood, OH 44107

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Closest national parks to Cleveland

Tripadvisor

#8. The Bourbon Street Barrel Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (304 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2393 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-4629

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Parallax

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2179 W 11th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-6100

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Nauti Mermaid

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (203 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1378 W 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-1308

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Mallorca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (380 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Spanish

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1390 West 9th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Don's Lighthouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8905 Lake Ave Fl 1, Cleveland, OH 44102-6315

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Cleveland

Tripadvisor

#3. Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (372 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 623 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-3001

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Alley Cat Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (351 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1056 Old River Rd East Bank, Cleveland, OH 44113-1201

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Blue Point Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,014 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 700 W Saint Clair Ave Ste B10, Cleveland, OH 44113-1230

- Read more on Tripadvisor