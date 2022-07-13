ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charlotte on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#23. Captain D's

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 101 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-2119
#22. Captain D's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $
- Address: 5316 Sunset Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269-2785
#21. Freshwaters Southern & New Orleans Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 516 N Graham St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1484
#20. Seafood Connection Charlotte

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 630 University Center Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262-1513
#19. Mr3s Crabpot

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 Bradford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208-2016
#18. Miro Spanish Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (463 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12239 N Community House Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277-1508
#17. Skrimp Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 8328 Pineville-Matthews Rd Suite 301, Charlotte, NC 28226
#16. Crackin' Crawfish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 440 E McCollough Dr Ste A-120, Charlotte, NC 28262-3442
#15. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,615 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-3997
#14. Yummy Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 516 Tyvola Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-3504
#13. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 200 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-3214
#12. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4335 Barclay Downs Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209-4602
#11. Cabo Fish Taco Baja Seagrill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (863 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3201 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205-1033
#10. Harbor Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8805 University East Dr, Charlotte, NC 28213-4169
#9. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7520 Pineville Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-3906
#8. The Waterman Fish Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2729 South Blvd Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28209-1109
#7. Po Boy's Low Country Seafood Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3022 Freedom Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208-3860
#6. Fin & Fino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 135 Levine Ave of the Arts Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28202-2869
#5. Rocksalt

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 512 Brandywine Rd Suite 500, Charlotte, NC 28209-2228
#4. Pearlz Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7804 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277-4502
#3. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 S Tryon Street Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28280
#2. Cajun Queen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (481 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2416
#1. Sea Level NC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 129 E 5th St Truist Tower, Charlotte, NC 28202-2119
