Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Greenville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#17. Open Hearth

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2801 Wade Hampton Blvd Suite 1, Taylors, SC 29687

#16. Blockhouse Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1619 Augusta St, Greenville, SC 29605-2923

#15. Sushi Murasaki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2709

#14. New England Seafood Of Greer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 95 Halton Rd Greenville, Greer, SC 29607-3505

#13. Crab Du Jour

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1209 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-5737

#12. Poke Bros

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Hawaiian

- Price: $

- Address: 3935 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-6624

#11. Saltwater Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 700 Haywood Rd Suite 1001A, Haywood Mall, Greenville, SC 29607-2781

#10. Coral

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 654 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-5043

#9. Harbor Inn Cajun Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 321 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

#8. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1940 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29615

#7. Silver Bay Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6513 White Horse Rd, Greenville, SC 29611-2537

#6. Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 Villa Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-3010

#5. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (280 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1515 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-5743

#4. Shuckin Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3620 Pelham Rd Suite 4, Greenville, SC 29615-5044

#3. The Lost Cajun- Greenville Downtown

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 116 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2721

#2. The Lost Cajun- Greenville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (609 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3612 Pelham Rd Ste A, Greenville, SC 29615-7413

#1. Ricks Erwin's Nantucket Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (688 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 40 W Broad St, Greenville, SC 29601-5206

