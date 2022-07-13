Ekaterina Kondratova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Denver on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#26. mizu izakaya

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1560 Boulder St Suite 100, Denver, CO 80211

Tripadvisor

#25. Wahoo's Fish Taco

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

- Price: $

- Address: 225 E 20th Ave, Denver, CO 80205-3103

Tripadvisor

#24. Ototo Raw Bar & Robata Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1501 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2634

Tripadvisor

#23. Mister Tuna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3033 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216-5014

Tripadvisor

#22. Gumbo's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1033 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218-1409

Tripadvisor

#21. Uchi

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2500 Lawrence st, Denver, Denver, CO 80205-3497

Tripadvisor

#20. Cafe Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4408 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO 80211-1367

Tripadvisor

#19. PokeCity

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Hawaiian

- Price: $

- Address: 8101 E Belleview Ave Suite B1, Denver, CO 80237-2903

Tripadvisor

#18. Yorkshire Fish & Chips

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7275 Pecos St, Denver, CO 80221-2761

Tripadvisor

#17. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (599 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1437 California St, Denver, CO 80202

Tripadvisor

#16. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8268 E Northfield Blvd, Denver, CO 80238

Tripadvisor

#15. Humboldt Kitchen + Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (274 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1700 N Humboldt St, Denver, CO 80218-1109

Tripadvisor

#14. Jax Glendale

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 650 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80246-1503

Tripadvisor

#13. GB Fish and Chips

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 5325 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80220-1307

Tripadvisor

#12. GB Fish and Chips

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: Washington Park 1311 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Tripadvisor

#11. The Crawling Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 781 S Federal Blvd Unit A, Denver, CO 80219-3483

Tripadvisor

#10. Aquarium Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (378 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 700 Water St, Denver, CO 80211

Tripadvisor

#9. Asian Cajun

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2400 W Alameda Ave at the intersection of Zuni, Denver, CO 80223-1915

Tripadvisor

#8. Maine Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1535 Central St, Denver, CO 80211-3920

Tripadvisor

#7. Matsuhisa Denver

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 98 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206

Tripadvisor

#6. Fish N Beer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3510 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2422

Tripadvisor

#5. Max Gill and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1052 S Gaylord St, Denver, CO 80209-4636

Tripadvisor

#4. Stoic & Genuine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1047

Tripadvisor

#3. Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2625 E 2nd Ave, Denver, CO 80206-4702

Tripadvisor

#2. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1539 17th St, Denver, CO 80202-1201

Tripadvisor

#1. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (930 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1465 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202

