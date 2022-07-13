ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7c1y_0csRiJ3B00
Ekaterina Kondratova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Denver on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGTOJ_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#26. mizu izakaya

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1560 Boulder St Suite 100, Denver, CO 80211
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PF64F_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#25. Wahoo's Fish Taco

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 225 E 20th Ave, Denver, CO 80205-3103
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6vML_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#24. Ototo Raw Bar & Robata Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1501 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2634
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skW3F_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#23. Mister Tuna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3033 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216-5014
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVP7J_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#22. Gumbo's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1033 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218-1409
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6uVp_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#21. Uchi

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2500 Lawrence st, Denver, Denver, CO 80205-3497
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wuf58_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#20. Cafe Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4408 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO 80211-1367
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSBle_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#19. PokeCity

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Hawaiian
- Price: $
- Address: 8101 E Belleview Ave Suite B1, Denver, CO 80237-2903
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYhTM_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#18. Yorkshire Fish & Chips

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7275 Pecos St, Denver, CO 80221-2761
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7PcI_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#17. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (599 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1437 California St, Denver, CO 80202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oop0m_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#16. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8268 E Northfield Blvd, Denver, CO 80238
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNIkk_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#15. Humboldt Kitchen + Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1700 N Humboldt St, Denver, CO 80218-1109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaoXS_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#14. Jax Glendale

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 650 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80246-1503
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1ivr_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#13. GB Fish and Chips

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 5325 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80220-1307
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NndKc_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#12. GB Fish and Chips

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: Washington Park 1311 S. Broadway, Denver, CO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icofl_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#11. The Crawling Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 781 S Federal Blvd Unit A, Denver, CO 80219-3483
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2diP7k_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#10. Aquarium Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 Water St, Denver, CO 80211
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eqx6k_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#9. Asian Cajun

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 W Alameda Ave at the intersection of Zuni, Denver, CO 80223-1915
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2mzg_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#8. Maine Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1535 Central St, Denver, CO 80211-3920
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KkdaN_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#7. Matsuhisa Denver

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 98 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXAi1_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#6. Fish N Beer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3510 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2422
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbCUI_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#5. Max Gill and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1052 S Gaylord St, Denver, CO 80209-4636
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCaYE_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#4. Stoic & Genuine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1047
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QaZC6_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#3. Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2625 E 2nd Ave, Denver, CO 80206-4702
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arlwQ_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#2. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1539 17th St, Denver, CO 80202-1201
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IjXf_0csRiJ3B00
Tripadvisor

#1. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (930 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1465 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202
