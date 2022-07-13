Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Huntsville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Captain D's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $

- Address: 4953 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35816-1805

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Rollin Lobstah

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 964 Airport Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35802-1393

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Oshi Poke Bowl and Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 201 Jefferson St NW Ste 1, Huntsville, AL 35801-4992

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Char Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 931 Bob Wallace Ave SW Suite 201, Huntsville, AL 35801-6504

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar Huntsville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5850 University Dr NW Ste D3 Suite D3, Huntsville, AL 35806-2520

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Huntsville

Tripadvisor

#4. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1818 University Drive N.W., Huntsville, AL 35801

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Connors Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,558 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 345 The Bridge St, Huntsville, AL 35806-0002

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Cajun Steamer

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 301 Pelham Ave SW # 1 Suite C-1, Huntsville, AL 35801-5002

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4800 Whitesburg Dr SW Ste 33, Huntsville, AL 35802-1698

- Read more on Tripadvisor