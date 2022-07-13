ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Huntsville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#9. Captain D's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 4953 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35816-1805
Tripadvisor

#8. Rollin Lobstah

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 964 Airport Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35802-1393
Tripadvisor

#7. Oshi Poke Bowl and Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 Jefferson St NW Ste 1, Huntsville, AL 35801-4992
Tripadvisor

#6. Char Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 931 Bob Wallace Ave SW Suite 201, Huntsville, AL 35801-6504
Tripadvisor

#5. Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar Huntsville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5850 University Dr NW Ste D3 Suite D3, Huntsville, AL 35806-2520
Tripadvisor

#4. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1818 University Drive N.W., Huntsville, AL 35801
Tripadvisor

#3. Connors Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,558 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 345 The Bridge St, Huntsville, AL 35806-0002
Tripadvisor

#2. Cajun Steamer

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 Pelham Ave SW # 1 Suite C-1, Huntsville, AL 35801-5002
Tripadvisor

#1. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4800 Whitesburg Dr SW Ste 33, Huntsville, AL 35802-1698
