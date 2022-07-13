ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5Quk_0csRiGP000
Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Colorado Springs on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Colorado Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhXLT_0csRiGP000
Tripadvisor

#14. Ristorante Del Lago

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (299 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Lake Ave Lakeside of Broadmoor West, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4269
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3araEw_0csRiGP000
Tripadvisor

#13. The Chippy - Authentic British Fish 'n' Chips

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3430 Austin Bluffs Pkwy B, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RTKG_0csRiGP000
Tripadvisor

#12. Momma Pearl's Cajun Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 162 Tracker Dr Ste 110, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KepJ5_0csRiGP000
Tripadvisor

#11. Joe's Crab Shack

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 805 Citadel Dr E, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3GJj_0csRiGP000
Tripadvisor

#10. Captain D's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $
- Address: 2495 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916-2407
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Colorado Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vN0KE_0csRiGP000
Tripadvisor

#9. Captain D's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1234 E Fillmore St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-6451
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCws0_0csRiGP000
Tripadvisor

#8. English Dockside

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-4331
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NryCr_0csRiGP000
Tripadvisor

#7. Krabby's Seafood Joint

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3669 Star Ranch Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-5980
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nldk6_0csRiGP000
Tripadvisor

#6. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4925 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvWTU_0csRiGP000
Tripadvisor

#5. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3510 New Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KqjYJ_0csRiGP000
Tripadvisor

#4. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1505
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXnxJ_0csRiGP000
Tripadvisor

#3. Carlos Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (364 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1025 S 21st St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-3705
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fo7k3_0csRiGP000
Tripadvisor

#2. Bonny and Read

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1419
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdE3j_0csRiGP000
Tripadvisor

#1. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (385 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5102 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80918-8679
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Nevada State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bistro#Barbecue#Food Drink#Tripadvisor Seafood#Americans#Italian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy