Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Colorado Springs on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#14. Ristorante Del Lago

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (299 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Lake Ave Lakeside of Broadmoor West, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4269

#13. The Chippy - Authentic British Fish 'n' Chips

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3430 Austin Bluffs Pkwy B, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

#12. Momma Pearl's Cajun Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 162 Tracker Dr Ste 110, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

#11. Joe's Crab Shack

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 805 Citadel Dr E, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

#10. Captain D's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $

- Address: 2495 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916-2407

#9. Captain D's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $

- Address: 1234 E Fillmore St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-6451

#8. English Dockside

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (123 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1201 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-4331

#7. Krabby's Seafood Joint

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3669 Star Ranch Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-5980

#6. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4925 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

#5. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3510 New Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80922

#4. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1505

#3. Carlos Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (364 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1025 S 21st St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-3705

#2. Bonny and Read

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 101 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1419

#1. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (385 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5102 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80918-8679

