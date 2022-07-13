Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#21. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1752 N. Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219

#20. Super Sharks Fish & Chicken

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 6925 E 38th St Lawrence, Indianapolis, IN 46226-5619

#19. Ocean World

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1206 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260-2204

#18. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2721 E 86th St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240-2413

#17. El Puerto De San Blas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4920 W 38th stret, Indianapolis, IN 46254

#16. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 690 East Thompson Road, Indianapolis, IN 46227

#15. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6410 E. 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250

#14. Slapfish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 345 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2108

#13. Juicy Seafood Indy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2801 Lake Circle Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46268

#12. The Boiling

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3000

#11. Ali'i Poke

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 910 W 10th St # 4, Indianapolis, IN 46202-4802

#10. Tony's of Indianapolis

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 110 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3431

#9. Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 130 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3636

#8. Kona Jack's Fish Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9419 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46260-1308

#7. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4501 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1670

#6. Rick's Cafe Boatyard

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (540 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4050 Dandy Trail, Indianapolis, IN 46254-9741

#5. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (436 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 110 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1914

#4. Salt on Mass

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 505 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

#3. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8555 N River Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46240

#2. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (602 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 30 S Meridian St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3564

#1. Caplinger's Fresh Catch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7460 N Shadeland Ave Suite 400, Indianapolis, IN 46250-2862

