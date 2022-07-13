ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38tz4R_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#21. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1752 N. Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzRJ2_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#20. Super Sharks Fish & Chicken

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 6925 E 38th St Lawrence, Indianapolis, IN 46226-5619
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqWuq_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#19. Ocean World

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1206 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260-2204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32QLqk_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#18. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2721 E 86th St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240-2413
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26babR_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#17. El Puerto De San Blas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4920 W 38th stret, Indianapolis, IN 46254
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTIME_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#16. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 690 East Thompson Road, Indianapolis, IN 46227
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12cHhP_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#15. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6410 E. 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcKan_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#14. Slapfish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 345 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2108
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45j1FR_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#13. Juicy Seafood Indy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2801 Lake Circle Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46268
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrJq8_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#12. The Boiling

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3000
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cn2cF_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#11. Ali'i Poke

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 910 W 10th St # 4, Indianapolis, IN 46202-4802
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BR0mJ_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#10. Tony's of Indianapolis

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 110 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3431
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFxMq_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#9. Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 130 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3636
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdkEW_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#8. Kona Jack's Fish Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9419 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46260-1308
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzgvF_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#7. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4501 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1670
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RX5he_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#6. Rick's Cafe Boatyard

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (540 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4050 Dandy Trail, Indianapolis, IN 46254-9741
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKmlX_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#5. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (436 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 110 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1914
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zYPIs_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#4. Salt on Mass

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 505 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ypt26_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#3. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8555 N River Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umWLt_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (602 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 30 S Meridian St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3564
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qllso_0csRi9JA00
Tripadvisor

#1. Caplinger's Fresh Catch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7460 N Shadeland Ave Suite 400, Indianapolis, IN 46250-2862
- Read more on Tripadvisor

