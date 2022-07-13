Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Hackensack, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Hackensack on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Patsy's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Bergen Boulevard, Fairview, NJ

#29. Loi Estiatorio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (607 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 132 W 58th St, New York City, NY 10019-2135

#28. The River Palm Terrace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1416 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020-1537

#27. Ocean Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 619 Oradell Ave, Oradell, NJ 07649-1723

#26. Sayola Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Spanish

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 50 Prospect Ter, Tenafly, NJ 07670-1824

#25. Aquarius Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 230 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-5708

#24. Tutto A Modo Mio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 482 Bergen Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ 07657-2817

#23. Venus Bar and Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 68 Central Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055-8429

#22. Rudy's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 591 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010-1830

#21. Meson Madrid

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Spanish

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 343 Bergen Blvd, Palisades Park, NJ 07650-2255

#20. Bada Story New Jersey

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 799 Abbott Blvd, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-4129

#19. Elia Mediterranean Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 240 Hackensack St, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

#18. Segovia Meson

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 645 Washington Ave, Carlstadt, NJ 07072

#17. Loui Loui

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 210 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-5702

#16. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (294 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 200 Mill Creek Dr, Secaucus, NJ 07094-3673

#15. Jacks Lobster Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1040 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020-1313

#14. The Mermaid Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 570 Amsterdam Ave, New York City, NY 10024-2817

#13. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 211 Route 17 S, Paramus, NJ 7652

#12. SEGOVIA STEAK & SEAFOOD

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 217 Main St, Little Ferry, NJ 07643-0000

#11. DP Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 732 River Dr, Garfield, NJ 07026-3718

#10. Segovia Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Spanish, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 150 Moonachie Rd, Moonachie, NJ 07074-1314

#9. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 601 From Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652-3506

#8. Bohemia Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Central American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 287 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-5708

#7. Syros Taverna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 51 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631-2901

#6. Biggies Clam Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 430 Route 17 South, Carlstadt, NJ

#5. El CID Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Spanish

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 205 Paramus Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652-1314

#4. Poc American Fusion & Sushi Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 450 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601-6312

#3. Oceanos Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (251 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2-27 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

#2. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 175 Riverside Sq Mall, Hackensack, NJ 07601-6344

#1. Seafood Gourmet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 103 W Pleasant Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607-1333

