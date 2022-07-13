ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Hackensack, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Hackensack on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4bTg_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#30. Patsy's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Bergen Boulevard, Fairview, NJ
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3izJ_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#29. Loi Estiatorio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (607 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 132 W 58th St, New York City, NY 10019-2135
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7eSc_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#28. The River Palm Terrace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1416 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020-1537
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07S9FL_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#27. Ocean Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 619 Oradell Ave, Oradell, NJ 07649-1723
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQ6eL_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#26. Sayola Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Spanish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 50 Prospect Ter, Tenafly, NJ 07670-1824
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Ti5y_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#25. Aquarius Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 230 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-5708
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYvQu_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#24. Tutto A Modo Mio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 482 Bergen Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ 07657-2817
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seHer_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#23. Venus Bar and Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 68 Central Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055-8429
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMxRU_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#22. Rudy's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 591 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010-1830
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29eBR5_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#21. Meson Madrid

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Spanish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 343 Bergen Blvd, Palisades Park, NJ 07650-2255
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aSx6_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#20. Bada Story New Jersey

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 799 Abbott Blvd, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-4129
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KDImf_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#19. Elia Mediterranean Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 240 Hackensack St, East Rutherford, NJ 07073
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCwYA_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#18. Segovia Meson

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 645 Washington Ave, Carlstadt, NJ 07072
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YKwpL_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#17. Loui Loui

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 210 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-5702
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvBah_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#16. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (294 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 Mill Creek Dr, Secaucus, NJ 07094-3673
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TyGYB_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#15. Jacks Lobster Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1040 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020-1313
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hO8RA_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#14. The Mermaid Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 570 Amsterdam Ave, New York City, NY 10024-2817
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lh13t_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#13. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 211 Route 17 S, Paramus, NJ 7652
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwGlf_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#12. SEGOVIA STEAK & SEAFOOD

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 217 Main St, Little Ferry, NJ 07643-0000
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WlPmQ_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#11. DP Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 732 River Dr, Garfield, NJ 07026-3718
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44u6iT_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#10. Segovia Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Spanish, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 150 Moonachie Rd, Moonachie, NJ 07074-1314
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cj3ZM_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#9. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 From Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652-3506
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozLsK_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#8. Bohemia Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Central American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 287 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601-5708
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vML9Y_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#7. Syros Taverna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 51 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631-2901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFZs2_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#6. Biggies Clam Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 430 Route 17 South, Carlstadt, NJ
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epPjg_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#5. El CID Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Spanish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 205 Paramus Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652-1314
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCl9n_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#4. Poc American Fusion & Sushi Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 450 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601-6312
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eeYaq_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#3. Oceanos Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (251 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2-27 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nqw3C_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 175 Riverside Sq Mall, Hackensack, NJ 07601-6344
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3d2A_0csRi5mG00
Tripadvisor

#1. Seafood Gourmet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 103 W Pleasant Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607-1333
- Read more on Tripadvisor

