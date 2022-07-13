Ekaterina Kondratova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Jackson on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#18. King Edward Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 235 W Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39201-2004

Tripadvisor

#17. Tony's Fish House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 2735 Old Brandon Rd, Pearl, MS 39208-4702

Tripadvisor

#16. The Lost Cajun- Byram

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6745 S Siwell Rd, Byram, MS 39272-8747

Tripadvisor

#15. Martin's Fish House

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5249 Clinton Blvd, Jackson, MS 39209-3226

Tripadvisor

#14. Crawfish Barn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3190 Highway 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208-3501

Tripadvisor

#13. Eslava's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2481 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232-9567

Tripadvisor

#12. The Crawfish King

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1055 Highway 49 S Suite E, Richland, MS 39218

Tripadvisor

#11. Monte's Steak and Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5610 I 55 S, Jackson, MS 39272-9402

Tripadvisor

#10. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6357 I 55 N, Jackson, MS 39213

Tripadvisor

#9. The Juicy Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 442 Riverwind Dr, Pearl, MS 39208-5900

Tripadvisor

#8. Gumbo Girl

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5681 Highway 18 W Suite C, Jackson, MS 39209-9622

Tripadvisor

#7. Crechale's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3107 Highway 80 W, Jackson, MS 39204-2227

Tripadvisor

#6. Crawdad Hole

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1150 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216-4728

Tripadvisor

#5. Half Shell Oyster House of Flowood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (449 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 Laurel Park CV, Flowood, MS 39232-8050

Tripadvisor

#4. Moss Creek

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (280 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 413 Riverwind Dr, Pearl, MS 39208-5917

Tripadvisor

#3. Mayflower Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (345 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 123 W Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39201-3095

Tripadvisor

#2. Saltine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (218 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 622 Duling Ave Suite 201, Jackson, MS 39216-4000

Tripadvisor

#1. Drago's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (585 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1005 E County Line Rd, Jackson, MS 39211-1817

