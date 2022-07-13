ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Jackson on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JjGea_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#18. King Edward Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 235 W Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39201-2004
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSbvD_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#17. Tony's Fish House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 2735 Old Brandon Rd, Pearl, MS 39208-4702
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpBhb_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#16. The Lost Cajun- Byram

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6745 S Siwell Rd, Byram, MS 39272-8747
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AH2jl_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#15. Martin's Fish House

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5249 Clinton Blvd, Jackson, MS 39209-3226
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMrEt_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#14. Crawfish Barn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3190 Highway 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208-3501
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lf3eU_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#13. Eslava's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2481 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232-9567
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4wm4_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#12. The Crawfish King

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1055 Highway 49 S Suite E, Richland, MS 39218
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owH6u_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#11. Monte's Steak and Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5610 I 55 S, Jackson, MS 39272-9402
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhHJH_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#10. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6357 I 55 N, Jackson, MS 39213
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kS6jy_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#9. The Juicy Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 442 Riverwind Dr, Pearl, MS 39208-5900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sWtw_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#8. Gumbo Girl

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5681 Highway 18 W Suite C, Jackson, MS 39209-9622
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unANE_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#7. Crechale's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3107 Highway 80 W, Jackson, MS 39204-2227
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnTbB_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#6. Crawdad Hole

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1150 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216-4728
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPncM_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#5. Half Shell Oyster House of Flowood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (449 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 Laurel Park CV, Flowood, MS 39232-8050
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsXcW_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#4. Moss Creek

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 413 Riverwind Dr, Pearl, MS 39208-5917
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MtPDc_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#3. Mayflower Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (345 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 123 W Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39201-3095
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18h8xS_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#2. Saltine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 622 Duling Ave Suite 201, Jackson, MS 39216-4000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOR2J_0csRi1FM00
Tripadvisor

#1. Drago's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (585 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1005 E County Line Rd, Jackson, MS 39211-1817
IN THIS ARTICLE
