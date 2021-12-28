Uh oh, First Class Trouble! Book us a ticket on the next space shuttle!. Welcome aboard the ISS Alithea, where there’s nothing sinister afoot happening at all! No siree, not in our luxury suites with floor to ceiling windows where you can gaze out into the cosmos — a sight that would make our Earthbound ancestors weep. Fancy a drink? We have a fully stocked open bar for all your bougie, boozey needs! Taking the entire bottle of champagne I see, very nice — may come in handy when you need to protect yourself from a personoid disguised as one of your fellow cabinmates… unless you’re a personoid, in which case you’d likely use it to bludgeon us all in an effort to save the AI. But you wouldn’t do that, right? Now, let’s take this tour to the pool, where… what’s that look on your face? Why are we hugging? No, don’t kill me! I-

