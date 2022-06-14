Best Golf Grips For Drivers {YEAR}

The first thing you want to have in order when you are about to unwind on the tee is a good grip on your clubs. Especially when it comes to hitting your driver, securing your hands to the club with the right grip will help you swing through the ball with great power and precision. A good grip will also help you keep the ball in line with where you want it to go and perhaps even send it a few extra yards.

For that reason, it is very important to ensure you have the right grip on your driver to ensure you can hit bombs off the tee. There are lots of choices out there so to narrow down your focus, here is a list of some of the best golf grips for drivers that are out right now. As you'll see from the list below, the days of uniform all-black grips are long gone and now all sorts of colors and shapes and sizes are available. The list features some of the most popular grips, some of the tackiest grips and the grip that Bryson DeChambeau puts his faith in.

Best Golf Grips For Drivers

(Image credit: Mark Townsend)

The tacky feel is outstanding Grip can be fitted both ways Oversized one great for arthritis These are so unique that they might not appeal when you first pick them up (but don’t let that put you off)

The first pick in this best driver grips guide is the CPX from Golf Pride. It looks like it might be like a javelin in the wet, but it's anything but. The water seemed to wick any moisture away and I'd be far more confident if/when the heavens open with these than my previous, more corded grips. The new tech behind this includes the company's first-ever raised EXO diamond-quilted pattern. This soft and tacky material features a 45-degree pattern that has been inspired by the grips on BMX bikes.

So, with the elevation in design, it maximizes your contact area with the club. This is complemented with Golf Pride's Control Core technology which is located at the top of the grip where the greatest amount of swing pressure is received so you get the best of both worlds here; maximum softness and maximum control. Why not pair these up with one of the clubs on our list of best irons for low handicappers.

Read our full Golf Pride CPX Grip Review

(Image credit: Lamkin)

Soft but tacky feel Good for golfers who don't wear a glove Promotes improved clubface control Limited color options

An industry pioneer, Lamkin enjoyed a close association with Arnold Palmer, and it continues to be an innovative leader in golf grips to this day. The Sonar+ Tour Calibrate Grip is packed with heaps of technology. It The Calibrate is a pronounced reminder strip to promote better hand placement, clubface awareness, feel, and results. So, rather than a round grip, there is a strip on the underside of the grip that it puts the hands in the right place. Combine that with one of our best irons for high-handicappers and you'll have a very forgiving club that will help you play more consistent shots.

Read our full Lamkin Sonar+ Tour Calibrate Grip Review

Golf Pride Tour Velvet Grip

Classic looks Brilliant traction on the club Easy to apply Doesn't come in many other colors

This all-rubber grip is the No.1 in the game and is arguably the most classic looking. It combines a rubber-blend compound with a computer-generated non-slip surface that makes it as playable and comfortable as possible. You can also get the Tour Velvet with the ALIGN technology which has the ridge reminder of how best to get your hands on the club. This is also excellent value for money and, price-wise, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be keeping these up to date whenever they need changing. Why not also think about combining them with one of the clubs in our best drivers on the market guide .

Lamkin ST+2 Hybrid Calibrate Grip

Reminder grips Improves consistency Looks great Not the best for beginner golfers

This is Lamkin’s premium grip and is aimed at those who like a smoother, tackier feel. Lamkin's Calibrate Technology has a subtle reminder grip to get your top hand in the right place to help deliver more solid shots and this comes with an infused cord while the Smooth Tack material in the lower hand is softer to encourage more feel. And it will stay stickier for longer and this is great for any player, whether you swing it fast or more moderately.

JumboMax JMX UltraLite Grip

Great to eliminate hand movement Excellent cushioning on your hands Great grip Not great for those who like a narrower grip

The JumboMax premise is that they have designed grips to fit your hands better to improve your ball striking by eliminating the tension. They use something called Finger-Palm technology so you don’t feel the need to squeeze. And they have a grip to fit anyone and not just their big name, Bryson DeChambeau .

In 2019 the US Open champ got rid of 75g from his JumboMax grip and this proved to be a prototype of this, the UltraLite. The substantial taper profile is designed to keep the face square longer through impact and the larger profile means that you will grip it more evenly and feel more of the weight in the clubhead.

Golf Pride MCC Plus4 Grip

Very cool silver colorway Great hand aids Excellent tacky grip Perhaps not the best grip for you if you're looking for a more traditional style

A lot of the great things in life are common sense and this is one of them. A larger lower hand reduces tension and generates more power so the Plus4 has simulated four additional wraps of tape on the lower hand to encourage a lighter grip pressure and more crunch.

If you were to cast your mind back to the last time you flipped your hands at it and then pictured the shot with a more solid lower hand then you can see how this grip came about. As this is one of the cooler-looking grips on this list, you should think about matching it up with one of the sleek-looking shafts on our list of the best shafts for golf drivers .

SuperStroke S-Tech Grip

All weather grips Great colorways Helps to keep club square on impact Low handicap golfers may not like the taper on this club

SuperStroke are best known for their putting grips but they also offer half a dozen excellent and varied swing grips. This S-Tech grip is particularly good in all weather and, better still, is the grip of choice for three-time major winner Jordan Spieth. There is minimal taper here which helps with being able to have more even hand pressure on the grip and square the club more naturally. It has a soft, tacky feel, hence its ability to deal with inclement weather, and it’s another that looks great; whether that is if you go for the blue, grey or red. It also come in black naturally. For more advice on some of the best golf grips for inclement weather, take a look at our guide on the best grips for sweaty hands .

Golf Pride ZGRIP Grip

Another excellent all-weather grip Great traction to your hands and glove Provides brilliant feedback and feel Some golfers may not like the additional layers

Golf Pride have more major wins and more than 80 per cent of tour pros choose to use them and not one is paid to. This comes in standard and midsize and is the finest cord grip available from the company. It has two layers of texturing for feedback and control and the midsize has a deep ‘Z’ shaped pattern that winds around the grip while the heavy cord texture channels any moisture away. Good for added stability and traction in all weathers, pairing this with a very forgiving driver will enhance the control of the shots you're hitting off the tee.

Winn Dri-Tac Grip

Premium polymer material Soft to your hands Perfect for wet weather conditions Minimal color options

Winn is the first manufacturer to bring premium polymer golf grips to the market and they are specialists in fishing rods, tennis and bicycle grips. The grips are tackier than traditional rubber, they’re also comfortable so a day of 36 holes (or maybe even a lot of hitting balls) will put less strain on your hands.

This is their most popular grip and it comes in four different colors and special mention should also go to the Dri-Tac Lite which weighs in at a staggering 22g, comparing to around 50g on most of its rivals and, Winn say, helps with your tempo and feel.

This is the next generation of Dri-Tac grips and the technology is based on being the first manufacturer to bring premium polymer grips into the game. Winn invented multiple polymer compounds that are slip-resistant in every weather - this, they say, is the ‘perfect grip for keeping your hands dry during all-weather play’. For more golf gear for wet weather play, take a look at our list of the best waterproof jackets you can buy right now.

Lamkin Crossline Grip

Good for high swing speeds Works good also as a driver grip Great for people with sweaty hands Very durable Comes in only one color

This scores full points for feel, high swing speeds, playing in wet weather and traction. This is a big favorite in the Lamkin range and is their best-selling Crossline pattern – it features a full-cord coverage and the firmer material limits torsion at impact. This is made from a highly synthetic rubber compound that will last you for years.

Pure DTX Grip

Great range of color options Soft on the hands Provides solid hold on the clubs Vibrant colors may not be to everyone's taste

This is one of Pure Grips best products yet. It is ultra-grippy thanks to its rough, dual texture that simulates the feel of a cord grip without the unwanted harshness to your hands. The grip combines a tack rubber compound and contrasting texture that provides a very solid hold on the club. It comes in a variety of neon colors which you should definitely consider if you're a golfer who likes to make a fashion statement on the course.

How we test

When it comes to product testing, our reviews and buyers' guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team. Product reviews on drivers are headed up by Golf Monthly's Digital Editor Neil Tappin , who has been a part of the team for over 15 years and is currently playing with a set of TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver.

Other members of the Golf Monthly team contribute to club grip testing too. All of our writers are able to efficiently test the vast majority of the biggest product releases while conveying the pros and cons of each item eloquently. Getting into specifics, we test club grips outdoors on premium drivers, to get a thorough understanding on how design features, feel and grip each item offers.

Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews, so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is. To learn more about our methodology, see how Golf Monthly tests products in our guide.

What to consider when buying a golf grip

Your grip is one of the most important things to get right when picking out any new golf club or if you're looking to upgrade the grip on your current clubs. Specifically for your driver, the grip may be one of the most important things to consider, as it acts as the point of contact between you and your club, giving you the traction you need on the club shaft to rip through your golf swing and send the ball up in the air. With the wrong grip or one with minimal tackiness, you'll struggle to swing through the ball and keep your shot on line.

For that reason, having the right grip on your driver can seriously help you play better shots and ultimately take shots off your round.

As there are many different types of grip available, golfers can be overwhelmed by the amount of choice they have when picking the right grip for them. Don't fret, though, as we have set out below a list of things to consider when you're purchasing a new grip for your driver.

1. Size

The first thing to think about is how big your hands are. You'll want to do some research on what the ideal corresponding grip size would be for your hands. As we explain in our guide on how to get the right grip size for your hands , the wrong grip size can stop your hands from working properly on the club. Different grip manufacturers use different measurements when designing their club grips, with some, like Ping, basing their grip sizes around two key hand measurements. One is the distance between the most prominent wrist crease on your hand to the tip of your middle finger. The other is the length of that longest finger alone. Ultimately the best thing is to take both measurements and pick the club grip that corresponds to that size.

Different grip manufacturers also design their grips in different shapes too. Generally, golf grips come in three different kinds; round grips, ribbed grips or alignment grips. Most golfers will have played with a round grip before, as they are the most common grip you are likely to find on a golf club. If you're planning on putting your golf grips on yourself, round grips are perhaps the easiest to apply as they require little alignment because their circular shape means they have the same diameter all the way around.

Ribbed grips, also known as reminder grips, help golfers keep their hands set at the same position each time they grasp the club. They feature an internal ridge or rib that runs along the spine of the shaft, which helps players feel the bottom of the club grip, so they know exactly where to place their hands for each shot. Alignment grips, also known as calibrated grips, are a more comprehensive version of the ribbed grip that provide golfers with a wider, more prominent rib on the grip to help players better locate where to set their hands on the club. Depending on your abilities as a golfer, the shape of the grip can play an essential part in how well you play your shots.

2. Tackiness

Having a tacky grip on your clubs is another crucial factor that all players should consider when purchasing a new driver. The better the grip, the more you can relax your hands when holding the club. That can allow golfers to use their shoulders and arms to create a better more controlled and fluid stroke. Golfers are taught to have a relaxed grip on the club, so the tackier the grip, the better as that can improve how you swing through the ball.

3. Feel

Similar to when picking the driver that is right for you, you’re going to want to factor in how that club feels on impact. The same goes for when you’re trialing different grips. You’ll want to pick the grip that gives you the best responsivity, control and overall feel as you hit through the ball. Again that is subjective from golfer to golfer. For example, some players like to feel more vibrations coming up the club, while others would prefer that sensation to be dampened. Depending on what works best for you, trying out different types of grip can help you discover the best one for your needs as a golfer. So head down to your local club shop to try out more.

4. Moisture management

While feel and tackiness are significant factors to consider when picking a driver grip, moisture management is something that many golfers forget about. Even if you don't get sweaty hands when playing golf, you're not always going to be playing golf in 30º of sunshine. The elements can change quickly on the course and for that reason, getting the grip that provides optimum moisture management will be vital in helping you hit sweeter, longer golf shots. Plus, if you suffer from sweaty hands, it is vital to get a tacky club grip, as even though your hands will be slippy, there is a greater chance of you swinging through the ball with a controlled stroke if your club grip is tacky enough to keep your hands in place.

5. Style

Style might interestingly be one of the most crucial things to consider when purchasing a new club grip. As golf is primarily a mental game, looking good on the course means feeling good. And if you’re feeling good, then you are inevitably going to be higher in confidence. For example, standing over the ball while holding a club that looks the part, and makes you feel confident, can go a long way in helping you hit more consistent shots and reduce your scores. For that reason, pick a grip that not only feels good but looks good too.

FAQs

Are Driver grips the same as iron grips?

Generally, the grip on a driver can be the same as those on an iron. Some players may want a little more grip on their driver so may opt to place a tackier grip on their driver than their iron. But sometimes its best to keep all your club grips the same so you know where you're placing your hands on the club every time you pick them up.

What is the best kind of grip to put on my driver?

That depends on what suits you as a golfer. While some players might like a round grip, others may prefer a ribbed grip they can use to help them set their hands on the club in the same position each time they pick up the driver. For that reason, picking the right grip for your driver comes down to personal preference. Our best advice is to get down to your local pro shop and try each type of driver grip out.

What size grip should I put on my driver?

Depending on the size of your hands, different golfers will suit various grip sizes. First, you should start by measuring the size of your hand by measuring the distance between the most prominent crease on your hand and your middle finger. Once you have that measurement, you should pick the corresponding grip size.

1. Crease to fingertip: 0"-5" - Grip size: Small

2. Crease to fingertip: 5" to 6.5" - Grip size: Undersize

3. Crease to fingertip: 6.6" to 7.5" - Grip size: Small

4. Crease to fingertip: 7.6" to 9" - Grip size: Midsize

5. Crease to fingertip: 9.1" to 10" - Grip size: Large