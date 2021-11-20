ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Downgrades Casper Sleep inc. (CSPR) to Neutral as Outlook Gets Cloudier

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Piper Sandler analyst Peter J. Keith downgraded Casper Sleep inc. (NYSE: CSPR) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $3.50 (from $8.00). The analyst commented, "We are downgrading CSPR to Neutral and lowering our PT to...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Downgrades Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to Neutral

Atlantic Equities analyst John Heagerty downgraded Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $35.00 (from $65.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading Robinhood to Neutral. Our Overweight recommendation. was predicated on rapid growth continuing and a gradual expansion of operating margins. However, the abrupt...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: MoffettNathanson Downgrades Roku Inc. (ROKU) to Sell

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson downgraded Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $220.00, (from $330.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading Roku to Sell from Neutral and lower our target price to $220 (vs. $330 previously). While we are lowering our target 2025E Revenue multiple from 5x to 4x, more importantly, we are also decreasing our 2025 revenue estimate by -17% due to lower estimated video advertising revenues. To better assess our video advertising estimates, we attempt to break out the Roku Channel from third party advertising revenues on the platform. We benchmark the Roku Channel against AVOD competitors Pluto and Tubi, and estimate Roku’s take of ad revenues from major AVOD services on its platform. However, we are left with a large and fast growing portion of unidentifiable ad revenues coming from the long tail of third party services on Roku. We believe viewership, and ad spending, will consolidate among the leading streaming services. As such, we are lowering our 2025 total video advertising estimate by -24% reflecting slower anticipated ad growth from the long tail of third party services on Roku. Despite these lower expected revenues, we believe Roku will need to keep on investing in content and engineering resources to compete against other streaming services, smart TV OS providers and TV OEMs. We do not anticipate meaningful margin leverage in the out-years (GAAP EBITDA margins remaining in the low double digits over 2021-2025). As such, Roku is trading at around 40x 2025E GAAP EBITDA, the highest among our Internet coverage group and around double the valuation multiples of Snap, Twitter and Netflix."
STOCKS
investing.com

Anaplan Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler Following Q3 Earnings

Investing.com — Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) shares plunged 15% on Wednesday after its third-quarter earnings prompted a downgrade from Piper Sandler and several other firms to lower price targets. Despite the company reporting a better than expected EPS and revenue, Anaplan revealed a widening GAAP operating loss compared to the previous...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casper Sleep Inc#Cspr#Advertising#Purple#Dtc#Y Y#Gm
StreetInsider.com

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.18

TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, versus $0.12 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $109.3 million, versus $77.34 million reported last year. For the full year 2021, TDCX expects its financial results to be:. 2021 Outlook. Revenue (in millions)2. S$549 to S$553. or...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Graig Suvannavejh downgraded TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $26.00 (from $33.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade TGTX to Sell from Neutral and reduce our 12-month price target to $26 (18% downside vs.37% average upside for our coverage universe) as we revisit the company's pending launches in CLL/MS. TGTX is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of assets addressing various B cell malignancies - including an approved product for non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), and a late-stage development candidate for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis (MS) among others. The company's portfolio is primarily comprised of candidates that employ well-established mechanisms and have similar properties to approved therapies. This strategy reduces clinical risk, and the company has delivered on multiple positive Phase 3 studies over the past several years. However, we believe that the commercial opportunities for TGTX's assets are limited by incumbent products in the indications the company is pursuing, thereby setting the stage for challenging launches in the near term. Within this context, our revenue estimates are 35% below consensus estimates for 2022-2024 revenue and 25% below the company's 2025 revenue target of $1B."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle downgraded Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) from Buy to Underperform with a price target of $16.00 (from $36.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Purple Innovation click here. For more ratings news on Purple Innovation click here. Shares of Purple Innovation closed at...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) Reports Q3 EPS of 60c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.60. Revenue for the quarter came in at $191.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Raises McDonald's (MCD) Q4 SSS Estimates In-Line with Consensus

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan reiterated a Neutral rating and $232.00 price target on McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) while raising their 4Q21 U.S. same-store sales estimate to +7% (vs. +6% prior) which is now in-line with consensus expectations following checks.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
stockmarket.com

Most Active Stocks Today? 4 Tech Stocks To Know

Here Are 4 Trending Tech Stocks For Your Late November Watchlist. With the start of this short trading week, tech stocks appear to be gaining attention in the stock market. For the most part, this is understandable given the growing reliance on tech across global markets today. Thanks to the vast reach of the tech industry, investors have plenty of entry points into this ever-evolving space. For example, we could look at the likes of Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR). Through its tech, Astra aims to eventually provide low-cost space logistics services. Over the weekend, the company reportedly delivered a test payload into orbit for the first time. Because of this, it would not surprise me to see investors flocking to ASTR stock today.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Roth Capital Downgrades Aspen Group (ASPU) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi downgraded Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Casper Sleep (CSPR) to Be Acquired by Durational Capital Management for $6.90/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) (“Casper” or “the Company”) announced today that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Durational Capital Management LP (“Durational”). Under the terms of the agreement, Casper common stockholders will receive cash consideration of $6.90 per share, representing a 94% premium to the closing share price on November 12, 2021, the last trading day prior to this announcement and a premium of approximately 80% to the 30-day volume weighted average price ending November 12, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Announces $150M Share Buyback

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Northcoast Research Downgrades Shake Shack (SHAK) to Neutral

Northcoast Research analyst Jim Sanderson downgraded Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) from Buy to Neutral. The analyst comments "We are reducing our 4Q21 SSS to 17.5% from 20%, lowering our store margin estimate to 15.8% and raising G&A to $26.6M $24M. Our EPS for 4Q21 declines to ($0.16) from ($0.08), and our 2021E EPS declines to ($0.12) from ($0.07). We are lowering our 2022E average weekly sales forecast to $77, lowering our store margin to 19.2% from 20.2%, and reducing new unit growth to 45 from 50. We are shifting operating week growth to the back of quarters, resulting in a slightly lower total operating weeks estimate for the fiscal year. We are reducing our 2022E EPS to $0.29 from $0.50 as higher costs and slower sales growth limit near-term upside."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Assumes Exelixis (EXEL) at Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Do Kim assumes coverage on Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $34.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Exelixis click here. For more ratings news on Exelixis click here. Shares of Exelixis closed at $17.88 yesterday.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Redfin Corp. (RDFN) NDR Suggests Market Could Cool in 2022 - Piper Sandler

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Piper Sandler analyst Tom Champion reiterated an Overweight rating and $70.00 price target on Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN) after hosting investor meetings with CEO Kelman and CFO Nielsen, who discussed sustainable market share gains but 2022 being a year of overall market cooling.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy