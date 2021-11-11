Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Announces $1.26M Private Placement at $4/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Senmiao Technology Limited (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with certain institutional investors for a private placement of approximately $5 million of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") to initially acquire up to an aggregate number of shares of common stock of the Company that equals to the number of shares of common stock to be issued upon conversion of the Preferred Shares at $0.68 per share (the "Initial Conversion Price"). The purchase price for the Preferred Shares shall be $1,000 per each Preferred Share. In addition, the Company will issue certain warrants to the investors in this offering to purchase up to an aggregate number of shares of common stock (the "Warrant Shares") that equals to the number of shares of common stock to be issued upon conversion of the Series A Preferred Stock at the Initial Conversion Price. The warrants have a term of five years and are exercisable at any time after six months of the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.82 per share.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO