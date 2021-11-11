Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Announces $1.26M Private Placement at $4/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,117,647 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $8.50 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $18.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase any additional securities as described herein. In addition, KIDPIK has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 317,647 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. KIDPIK has received approval to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, under the ticker symbol “PIK”, with trading expected to begin on November 11, 2021. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Comments / 0