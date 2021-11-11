CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Announces $1.26M Private Placement at $4/sh

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that it has received funds and capital commitments totaling $1,255,000; $800,000...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Journey Medical Corp (DERM) Prices 3.52M Share IPO at $10/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, and a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of common stock.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) Prices 1.95M Share Offering at $6/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH, CYTHW), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,950,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $11.7 million. In addition, Cyclo Therapeutics has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 292,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less discounts and commissions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Prices 2.5M Share Offering at $21.33/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCAP) today announced that it has priced an underwritten primary offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock, which will result in net proceeds exclusive of offering expenses to the Company of approximately $53.3 million, or $21.33 per share. Crescent BDC has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of common stock. The offering was made pursuant to the Company’s shelf-registration statement, which was filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). The offering is expected to close on November 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AcelRx Pharma (ACRX) Announces 17.5M Share and Warrant Offering at $0.80/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced it has entered into an agreement with two life sciences-focused investment funds that are existing and new stockholders in AcelRx, for the sale of 17,500,000 shares of common stock and warrants exercisable for an aggregate of 17,500,000 shares of common stock. The offering price for the common stock and warrants together is $0.80 per share. The warrants will not be exercisable until after the six-month anniversary of the closing of the offering and will have an exercise price of $1.00 per share. AcelRx estimates gross proceeds from the offering of approximately $14.0 million, excluding the proceeds, if any, from the exercise of the warrants. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur by November 17, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

HeartBeam, Inc (BEAT) Prices 2.75M Share IPO at $6/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology to bring new capabilities to cardiovascular disease, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,750,000 units, each consisting of (i) one share of common stock and (ii) one warrant to purchase a share of common stock, at a public offering price per unit of $6.00. The warrants have an exercise price of $6.00 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years after the issuance date. All units are being offered by HeartBeam, Inc. In addition, HeartBeam, Inc. has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 412,500 shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 412,500 of its common stock, at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Blackboxstocks, Inc. (BLBX) Prices Upsized 2.4M Share Offering at $5/sh, Uplists to Nasdaq

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackboxstocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLBX), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) Announces 65M Share Private Placement at $0.70/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with two of its affiliates and certain accredited investors for a private placement of approximately $45.5 million of its restricted common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cryoport (CYRX) Prices Direct 3.07M Share Private Placement at $81.10/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced the pricing of its registered direct placement of 3,072,038 shares of common stock, at a price of $81.10 per share, in a direct placement registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The issuance and sale of the common stock are scheduled to settle on November 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
StreetInsider.com

Kidpik Corp (PIK) Prices 2.12M Share IPO at $8.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,117,647 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $8.50 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $18.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase any additional securities as described herein. In addition, KIDPIK has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 317,647 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. KIDPIK has received approval to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, under the ticker symbol “PIK”, with trading expected to begin on November 11, 2021. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Backblaze, Inc (BLZE) Prices 6.25M Share IPO at $16/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE), a leading storage cloud platform, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share, for gross proceeds to Backblaze of $100,000,000, before underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses payable by Backblaze. In addition, the underwriters of the initial public offering have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of Class A common stock from the Company at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

European Wax Center (EWCZ) Prices 5.22M Share Offering at $26.25/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 5,216,977 shares of its Class A common stock, including 2,851,617 shares of Class A common stock offered by certain selling stockholders affiliated with General Atlantic, L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $26.25 per share. In connection with the offering, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 782,546 shares of Class A common stock from the Company and Selling Stockholders. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Prices 2.89M Share IPO at $9/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA), a leading Southeast Asian data-driven loyalty platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,888,889 shares of common stock at a price of US$9.00 per share. The shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and will trade under the ticker symbol "SOPA" beginning November 9, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Senmiao Technology (AIHS) Enters $5M Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Senmiao Technology Limited (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with certain institutional investors for a private placement of approximately $5 million of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") to initially acquire up to an aggregate number of shares of common stock of the Company that equals to the number of shares of common stock to be issued upon conversion of the Preferred Shares at $0.68 per share (the "Initial Conversion Price"). The purchase price for the Preferred Shares shall be $1,000 per each Preferred Share. In addition, the Company will issue certain warrants to the investors in this offering to purchase up to an aggregate number of shares of common stock (the "Warrant Shares") that equals to the number of shares of common stock to be issued upon conversion of the Series A Preferred Stock at the Initial Conversion Price. The warrants have a term of five years and are exercisable at any time after six months of the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.82 per share.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IO Biotech, Inc. (IOBT) Prices 7.15M Share IPO at $14/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IO Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: IOBT) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,150,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $100.1 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 5, 2021, under the symbol “IOBT.” The offering is expected to close on November 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, IO Biotech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,072,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) Prices 3.4M ADS Offering at $7/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections, announced today the pricing of its follow-on public offering of 3,428,571 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at a public offering price of $7.00 per ADS, with each such ADS representing one ordinary share, DKK 1 nominal value per share, of Evaxion (the "Ordinary Shares"). The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $24.0 million before deducting underwriting fees, commissions and other offering expenses. Evaxion has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days from the date of the final prospectus to purchase an additional 514,285 ADSs at the follow-on public offering price.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

ANI Pharma (ANIP) Prices 1.5M Share IPO at $50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $50.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be $75 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, ANI granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) Announces 2.5M Share Private Placement at $2/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement for a registered direct offering with an institutional investor of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.00 per share and a Series B Warrant to purchase an additional 2,500,000 shares, for total gross proceeds of $5.0 million, before payment of commissions and expenses. AVCtechnologies would receive an additional $5.0 million in gross proceeds if the Series B Warrant is exercised in full. The Series B Warrant has an exercise price of $2.00 per share, is exercisable on the date of issuance and expires two years from the date of issuance. Commencing ten trading days after the issuance of the Series B Warrant, the Company may force the investor to exercise its Series B Warrant in the event shares of the Company's common stock trade at or above $2.40/share for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, subject to certain conditions, including equity conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Prices Downsized 12.9M Share IPO at $13/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARHS), a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,903,226 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $13.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from the Company up to an additional 1,935,484 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less any underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

OLB Group (OLB) Announces 4.55M Share Private Placement at $5.50/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omni-commerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants, announced today it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to issue, in a private placement priced at-the market under Nasdaq rules, 4,545,455 shares of Common Stock (“Common Stock”) (or pre-funded warrants in lieu of shares of Common Stock) and warrants to purchase up to 4,545,455 shares of Common Stock (“Warrants”), at a purchase price of $5.50 per share of Common Stock (or pre-funded warrant) and associated Warrant, for expected gross proceeds to OLB of approximately $25 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Warrants have an exercise price of $6.50 per share of Common Stock and may be exercised at any time prior to the five-year anniversary of the effective date of the registration statement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA) Prices Upsized 9.075M Share IPO at $20/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a biotechnology company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics as a new class of medicines and aiming to become the world’s foremost intracellular therapeutics company, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 9,075,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. All shares are being offered by Entrada. The gross proceeds to Entrada from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $181.5 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “TRDA” on October 29, 2021. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,361,250 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

