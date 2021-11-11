CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.53

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Valero Energy (VLO) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Suncoke Energy (SXC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Suncoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:. What:. Gladstone Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings Call & Webcast.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmm#Navios Maritime Partners#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HCI Group (HCI) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Declares $1.02 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Marchex (MCHX) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.07, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.02). Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $14.35 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE: APTS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.92), $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $111 million versus the consensus estimate of $108.78 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Envestnet | Yodlee (ENV) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV) reported Q3 EPS of $0.61, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $303.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $300.46 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Trex (TREX) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trex (NYSE: TREX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $336 million versus the consensus estimate of $325.63 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Acadia Pharma (ACAD) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ: ACAD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $127.75 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy