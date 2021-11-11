Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.53

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Suncoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:. What:. Gladstone Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings Call & Webcast.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. For...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) are trading more than 11% higher in today’s trading session after the company reported Q3 results and guidance that topped market estimates. Five9 reported Q3 EPS of...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.07, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.02). Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $14.35 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE: APTS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.92), $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $111 million versus the consensus estimate of $108.78 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV) reported Q3 EPS of $0.61, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $303.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $300.46 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trex (NYSE: TREX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $336 million versus the consensus estimate of $325.63 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ: ACAD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $127.75 million. For earnings history and...
Comments / 0