Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals 2022: everything to expect from November's sale

By Tabitha Baker
 2 days ago

Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals are coming up fast, but with the first round of sales just a week away, and some excellent bundles already on the shelves, there's plenty to play for this year. The good news is that we're unlikely to see any straight discounts on the headset itself during either event - which means the bundle offers and gift cards that make up this year's Quest 2 sales will likely last much longer on the shelves.

These bundle options are likely to be the extent of this year's Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals. As Meta explained itself, supply limitations means the headset is becoming increasingly difficult to produce and distribute - spelling disaster for any potential discounts later this year. There's still some good news, though. We're expecting to see plenty of savings on accessories and games in this year's Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals - so if you've already got a headset in hand you're all sorted.

We're rounding up all the potential eventualities for this year's offers just below. However, it's well worth noting that we wouldn't recommend waiting for the second round to dive into these discounts. Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals will likely spearhead any discounts if they do appear, and once they hit the shelves these headsets will move fast. Wider Cyber Monday gaming deals will still likely hold for extra headstraps and charging equipment, though.

You'll find all the latest Oculus Quest 2 deals just below, if you can't wait to get your noggin into some virtual reality. However, we're also getting you prepped for all this year's discounts with the dates and retailers you need to know about further down the page.

Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: FAQs

(Image credit: Oculus)

When will Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals begin?

Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals are set to kick off officially on Monday November 28. However, we often see retailers simply converting their Black Friday offerings into Cyber Monday sales over the course of the weekend following the main event. While we may see some new discounts on accessories and games in the second sale, the majority of offers will be running through from Friday.

Where will Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals be available?

You'll find all the retailers we're looking at for this year's Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals just below, as well as the offers you can expect to see.

USA

Amazon: carries official bundle packs with some discounts spotted
Best Buy: offers higher value accessory bundles
B&H Photo: may be offering rare price drops
Newegg: save on renewed or older Oculus models
Oculus: likely the first place to offer official price drops
Target: devices available with same day in-store pickup
Walmart: Plus members get early access to bundles

UK

Amazon: bundles regularly available and could see discounts
Argos: well known for previous discounts on Go headsets
Currys: regularly offers additional subscriptions and accessories
John Lewis: two year guarantee included
Very: regular stock and often price matches during sales

What to expect from Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals in 2022

Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals may look a little different this year. That's because Meta raised the price of its popular VR headset just this summer, bringing the 128GB model up to $399 / £399 (was $299 / £299) and the 256GB version up to $499 / £499 (was $399 / £399). That means we've got another $100 / £100 to contend with in this year's offers.

However, it might not all be doom and gloom. Meta may revert back to its previous pricing over the holiday period, and label it a discount. Of course, that's not the best deal in the world - paying the previous MSRP for something and considering it an offer isn't going to get anyone too excited. However, if you missed out on the lower price before the increase, this could be your chance to scoop it up again.

Last year's Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals saw $50 / £50 gift cards available with the purchase of either the 128GB or 256GB system at a range of retailers in the US and UK. That was the main offer running throughout the holiday sales weekend, and managed to hold its own on the shelves over the course of the second event as well. Whether or not this additional incentive returns remains to be seen. We expect one of two things to happen here, with a third particularly optimistic option.

Either Meta will keep its new price and simply tack on the $50 / £50 gift card during the holiday season (or potentially boost it to $100 / £100 to essentially take us back to $299 / £299), or it will drop the price back to its original position without an additional incentive. Blue sky thinking leaves us with the same offer on the table as last year - a $100 / £100 discount and a $50 / £50 gift card. Such a discount may be snapped up over Black Friday, though, so we wouldn't wait too long to pounce.

Last year's best Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SE02a_0csIcDP800

US - Oculus Quest 2 + $50 credit | $299.99 at Amazon
Amazon was offering a $50 credit with all of its Oculus Quest 2 stock in last year's offers, which meant not only could you claim that extra cash on the headset by itself but also on a range of bundles. This offer was also available at Best Buy and Newegg through Cyber Monday.

256GB: $399 at Amazon

UK - Oculus Quest 2 + £50 Currys gift card | £299 at Currys
Not only could you pick up your free £50 gift card at Currys, but there was also up to five months of Apple Music, News+, and Arcade up for grabs. That was the best value of all the Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals we'd seen so far, and was also available at Amazon and John Lewis.

We're also rounding up the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals and Cyber Monday gaming PC deals if you've already got a headset that requires a tethered connection. Or, check out this year's Cyber Monday laptop deals if you're looking for something with a little less RGB.

