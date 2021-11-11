Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $171.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $185.95 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO