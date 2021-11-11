Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Maxeon (NASDAQ: MAXN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.62), $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $220.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $227.98 million.
Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.32). Revenue for the quarter came in at $83.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.9 million.
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.58, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $285 million versus the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. GUIDANCE:. Dolby Laboratories sees...
Shares of Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) are trading more than 11% higher in today's trading session after the company reported Q3 results and guidance that topped market estimates. Five9 reported Q3 EPS of...
Aramark Services (NYSE: ARMK) reported Q4 EPS of $0.21, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.55 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.
Beachbody Company (NYSE: BODY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $208.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $246.93 million.
Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $171.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $185.95 million.
Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.6 billion. For earnings history and...
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.31 million.
WM Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.66 million.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. For earnings history and...
CASI Pharma (NASDAQ: CASI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CASI Pharma (CASI) click here.
Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $146.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $170.7 million.
Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $73.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $72.82 million.
Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $31.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. Given the Smart Sock's...
Spire Corporation (OTC: SPIR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.49), $0.40 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $11.93 million.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) reported Q3 EPS of $1.74, $0.86 better than the analyst estimate of $0.88. Revenue for the quarter came in at $138.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $98.17 million.
Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ: BWEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.11), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $40.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. For earnings history and...
Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ: CNFR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $33.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $30.22 million.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.10), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). As of September 30, 2021, Regulus had $35.8 million in cash and...
