CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Global Ship Lease (GSL) Tops Q3 EPS by 86c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Tops Q3 EPS by $2.91

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) reported Q3 EPS of $12.16, $2.91 better than the analyst estimate of $9.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.14 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

HCI Group (HCI) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. For...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsl#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Sees 3 Reasons HP, Inc. (HPQ) Revenue is Likely to be Light

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated an Underperform rating and $29.00 price target on HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ahead of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Seaport Global Acquisition II (SGII) Opens at $10.05

Today's IPO for SPAC Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: SGII) (NASDAQ: SGIIU) opened for trading at $10.05 after pricing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) Stock Rally After Topping Estimates and Raising Guidance, Goldman Sachs Expects Share Outperformance Today

Shares of Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) are up nearly 4% in today’s trading session after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BrightView Holdings (BV) PT Lowered to $15 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c; Plans to Ship 85 Vehicles Before Year-End

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $962 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $5.51 million. For earnings history and...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.37), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $47.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $25 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Heritage Global, Inc. (HGBL) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Heritage Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.99 million versus the consensus estimate of $7.28 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Primoris Services (PRIM) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.89, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $913.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $993.52 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Federal Signal (FSS) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.48, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $298 million versus the consensus estimate of $325.5 million. GUIDANCE:. Federal Signal sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Misses Q3 EPS by 86c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.83), $0.86 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $479.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $482.32 million. GUIDANCE:. TPI Composites,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Trex (TREX) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trex (NYSE: TREX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $336 million versus the consensus estimate of $325.63 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Inter Parfums (IPAR) Tops Q3 EPS by 52c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.20, $0.52 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $263 million versus the consensus estimate of $262.69 million. GUIDANCE:. Inter Parfums sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE: APTS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.92), $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $111 million versus the consensus estimate of $108.78 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

3D Systems (DDD) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.08, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $156.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $144.76 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.75). Revenue for the quarter came in at $101.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $100.97 million. GUIDANCE:. Northwest Natural...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy