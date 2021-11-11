Global Ship Lease (GSL) Tops Q3 EPS by 86c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of...
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) reported Q3 EPS of $12.16, $2.91 better than the analyst estimate of $9.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.14 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion.
Shares of Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) are trading more than 11% higher in today's trading session after the company reported Q3 results and guidance that topped market estimates. Five9 reported Q3 EPS of...
HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. For...
BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated an Underperform rating and $29.00 price target on HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ahead of ...
Today's IPO for SPAC Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: SGII) (NASDAQ: SGIIU) opened for trading at $10.05 after pricing ...
Shares of Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) are up nearly 4% in today's trading session after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results ...
Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ...
Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $962 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $5.51 million. For earnings history and...
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.37), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $47.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $25 million.
Heritage Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.99 million versus the consensus estimate of $7.28 million.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.89, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $913.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $993.52 million. For earnings history and...
Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.48, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $298 million versus the consensus estimate of $325.5 million. GUIDANCE:. Federal Signal sees...
TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.83), $0.86 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $479.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $482.32 million. GUIDANCE:. TPI Composites,...
Trex (NYSE: TREX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $336 million versus the consensus estimate of $325.63 million.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.20, $0.52 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $263 million versus the consensus estimate of $262.69 million. GUIDANCE:. Inter Parfums sees...
Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE: APTS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.92), $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $111 million versus the consensus estimate of $108.78 million.
3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.08, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $156.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $144.76 million.
Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.75). Revenue for the quarter came in at $101.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $100.97 million. GUIDANCE:. Northwest Natural...
