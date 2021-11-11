Global Ship Lease (GSL) Tops Q3 EPS by 86c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) reported Q3 EPS of $12.16, $2.91 better than the analyst estimate of $9.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.14 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO