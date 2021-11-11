Reward increases to $20K in search for missing NJ girl last seen nearly a month ago

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (1010 WINS) – Authorities in New Jersey are now offering a $20,000 reward in the search for a 14-year-old girl who went missing nearly a month ago.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office was set to hold a news conference about Jashyah Moore’s case at 1 p.m. Wednesday as the reward for information increased to $15,000. Then later in the day, an anonymous "local business owner" added $5,000 to the reward, bringing it up to $20,000, according to the Essex County Sheriff's Office.

The FBI has also joined the search for Jashyah, who was last seen around 10 a.m. on Oct. 14, when she went to Poppies Deli on Central Avenue in East Orange but never returned home.

Surveillance video shows her making a purchase at the deli before she vanished.

Jashyah Moore was last seen at Poppies Deli in East Orange. Photo credit Google Street View

East Orange police said Jashyah was at the deli with an older man who paid for her groceries. They said he's been fully cooperative with investigators and they don't suspect foul play.

On Wednesday morning, employees from a local construction company, The Shauger Group, Inc., were handing out flyers with Jashyah's photo.

“We have multiple crews pretty much all over East Orange, Orange, Penn Station in Newark, at different train stations,” said Matt Mulligan, president of operations for the company.

The company has printed out 6,000 flyers and have 50 employees handing them out.

“We pray to God that something’s going to work here, that somebody’s going to see her,” Mulligan said.

The missing teen's mother, Jamie Moore, told WCBS-TV she can’t sleep or eat. She believes her daughter was kidnapped.

“She did not run away. She did not run away. She was abducted. I don’t know who did it, but we looking for you,” she said.

Dozens of people also took to the streets Tuesday night to hand out flyers with Jashyah’s picture on it, hoping to get some information.

In addition to Wednesday’s news conference, there will be a candlelight vigil held for Jashyah on Friday night.

“I love you Jashyah. And if you see this, don’t be scared, mommy is going to find you,” her mother told WABC-TV .