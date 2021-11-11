CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Kelly Services (KELYA) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Maxeon (MAXN) Misses Q3 EPS by 22c, Guidance Misses

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Maxeon (NASDAQ: MAXN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.62), $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $220.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $227.98 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

DLocal Limited (DLO) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $68.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. “We continue to see...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:. What:. Gladstone Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings Call & Webcast.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

iQIYI (IQ) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c, Q4 Revenue Guidance Misses Consensus

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.34), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.33). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelya#Kelly Services#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Sea Ltd. (SE) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sea Ltd. (NYSE: SE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.69), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.68). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

BrightView Holdings (BV) PT Lowered to $15 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Quest Resource Holding (QRHC) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ: QRHC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $37.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $37.41 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

GSE Systems (GVP) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on GSE Systems (GVP) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $9.73 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Park City Group (PCYG) Misses Q1 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) reported Q1 EPS of $0.04, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Roblox (RBLX) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $509 million, versus $252 million reported last year. Bookings increased 28% over Q3 2020...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

﻿﻿Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ﻿﻿Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.56 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.11), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $25.87 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.18). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy