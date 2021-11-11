Kelly Services (KELYA) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sea Ltd. (NYSE: SE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.69), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.68). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO