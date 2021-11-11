Kelly Services (KELYA) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Maxeon (NASDAQ: MAXN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.62), $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $220.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $227.98 million.
DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $68.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. "We continue to see...
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:. What:. Gladstone Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings Call & Webcast.
iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.34), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.33). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion.
Sea Ltd. (NYSE: SE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.69), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.68). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion.
Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ...
Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ: QRHC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $37.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $37.41 million.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on GSE Systems (GVP) click here.
Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $9.73 million.
Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) reported Q1 EPS of $0.04, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.7 million.
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $509 million, versus $252 million reported last year. Bookings increased 28% over Q3 2020...
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.56 million.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.11), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $25.87 million.
Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.02). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) click here.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.18). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA)...
