Stocks

CGI Group (GIB) Tops Q4 EPS by 31c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) reported Q4 EPS of $1.40, $0.31 better than the...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

TransDigm Group (TDG) Tops Q4 EPS by 55c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) reported Q4 EPS of $4.25, $0.55 better than the analyst estimate of $3.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Hillenbrand (HI) Tops Q4 EPS by 10c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) reported Q4 EPS of $1.00, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $755 million versus the consensus estimate of $732.67 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Evoqua Water (AQUA) Misses Q4 EPS by 7c, Revenue Beats

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Evoqua Water (NYSE: AQUA) reported Q4 EPS of $0.22, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $426 million versus the consensus estimate of $416.28 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c, EPS Guidance Misses Consensus

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.58, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $285 million versus the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. GUIDANCE:. Dolby Laboratories sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Griffon Corp (GFF) Misses Q4 EPS by 5c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Griffon Corp (NYSE: GFF) reported Q4 EPS of $0.40, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $570 million versus the consensus estimate of $677.02 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Tops Q4 EPS by 8c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) reported Q4 EPS of $0.45, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $226 million versus the consensus estimate of $215.5 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Meritor (MTOR) Tops Q4 EPS by 26c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) reported Q4 EPS of $0.80, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $945 million versus the consensus estimate of $993.73 million. GUIDANCE:. Meritor sees FY2022 EPS...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Amtech Systems (ASYS) Misses Q4 EPS by 5c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) reported Q4 EPS of $0.05, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.03 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:. What:. Gladstone Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings Call & Webcast.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Investors Rolling Calls - Susquehanna

Susquehanna option strategists Alison Edwards notes PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) investors continue rolling calls to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Misses Q4 EPS by 10c, Revenue Beats

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) reported Q4 EPS of $0.05, $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.38 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. For earnings...
MUSIC
StreetInsider.com

Tyson Foods (TSN) Tops Q4 EPS by 27c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) reported Q4 EPS of $2.30, $0.27 better than the analyst estimate of $2.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.81 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) reported Q4 EPS of $0.23, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $68.4 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Bright Health Group (BHG) Misses Q3 EPS by 34c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.34 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.08 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE: RYAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $352.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $321.85 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Tops Q4 EPS by 13c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) reported Q4 EPS of $0.64, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $990 million versus the consensus estimate of $974.82 million. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Bridge Investment Group Holdings (BRDG) Tops Q3 EPS by 26c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bridge Investment Group Holdings (NYSE: BRDG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $61.18 million. For earnings...
STOCKS

