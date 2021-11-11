CGI Group (GIB) Tops Q4 EPS by 31c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) reported Q4 EPS of $4.25, $0.55 better than the analyst estimate of $3.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.
Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) reported Q4 EPS of $1.00, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $755 million versus the consensus estimate of $732.67 million.
Evoqua Water (NYSE: AQUA) reported Q4 EPS of $0.22, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $426 million versus the consensus estimate of $416.28 million. For earnings history and...
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.58, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $285 million versus the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. GUIDANCE:. Dolby Laboratories sees...
Griffon Corp (NYSE: GFF) reported Q4 EPS of $0.40, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $570 million versus the consensus estimate of $677.02 million.
Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) reported Q4 EPS of $0.45, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $226 million versus the consensus estimate of $215.5 million.
Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) reported Q4 EPS of $0.80, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $945 million versus the consensus estimate of $993.73 million. GUIDANCE:. Meritor sees FY2022 EPS...
Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) reported Q4 EPS of $0.05, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.03 million.
TJX Cos. (NYSE: TJX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Outlook:. For the start of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022, overall open-only comp store sales growth...
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:. What:. Gladstone Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings Call & Webcast.
Shares of Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) are trading more than 11% higher in today's trading session after the company reported Q3 results and guidance that topped market estimates. Five9 reported Q3 EPS of...
Susquehanna option strategists Alison Edwards notes PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) investors continue rolling calls to ...
Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) reported Q4 EPS of $0.05, $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.38 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. For earnings...
Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) reported Q4 EPS of $2.30, $0.27 better than the analyst estimate of $2.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.81 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion.
Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) reported Q4 EPS of $0.23, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $68.4 million.
Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.34 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.08 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.
Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE: RYAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $352.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $321.85 million.
Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) reported Q4 EPS of $0.64, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $990 million versus the consensus estimate of $974.82 million. For earnings history...
Bridge Investment Group Holdings (NYSE: BRDG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $61.18 million. For earnings...
