Adient (ADNT) Tops Q4 EPS by 26c

Griffon Corp (NYSE: GFF) reported Q4 EPS of $0.40, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $570 million versus the consensus estimate of $677.02 million.
Evoqua Water (NYSE: AQUA) reported Q4 EPS of $0.22, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $426 million versus the consensus estimate of $416.28 million. For earnings history and...
TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) reported Q4 EPS of $4.25, $0.55 better than the analyst estimate of $3.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.
Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) reported Q4 EPS of $0.45, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $226 million versus the consensus estimate of $215.5 million.
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.58, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $285 million versus the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. GUIDANCE:. Dolby Laboratories sees...
EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) reported Q4 EPS of $0.11, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $192.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $174.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on EZCORP (EZPW) click here.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) reported Q4 EPS of $0.05, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.03 million.
Aramark Services (NYSE: ARMK) reported Q4 EPS of $0.21, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.55 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.
Shares of Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) are trading more than 11% higher in today's trading session after the company reported Q3 results and guidance that topped market estimates. Five9 reported Q3 EPS of...
Suncoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.34), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.33). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion.
Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) reported Q4 EPS of $0.80, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $945 million versus the consensus estimate of $993.73 million. GUIDANCE:. Meritor sees FY2022 EPS...
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
Cummins (NYSE: CMI) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share, or $5.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021.
Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, or $2.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
