CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Adient (ADNT) Tops Q4 EPS by 26c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Griffon Corp (GFF) Misses Q4 EPS by 5c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Griffon Corp (NYSE: GFF) reported Q4 EPS of $0.40, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $570 million versus the consensus estimate of $677.02 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Evoqua Water (AQUA) Misses Q4 EPS by 7c, Revenue Beats

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Evoqua Water (NYSE: AQUA) reported Q4 EPS of $0.22, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $426 million versus the consensus estimate of $416.28 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TransDigm Group (TDG) Tops Q4 EPS by 55c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) reported Q4 EPS of $4.25, $0.55 better than the analyst estimate of $3.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Tops Q4 EPS by 8c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) reported Q4 EPS of $0.45, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $226 million versus the consensus estimate of $215.5 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adnt#Wall Street#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c, EPS Guidance Misses Consensus

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.58, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $285 million versus the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. GUIDANCE:. Dolby Laboratories sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

EZCORP (EZPW) Tops Q4 EPS by 14c

EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) reported Q4 EPS of $0.11, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $192.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $174.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on EZCORP (EZPW) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Amtech Systems (ASYS) Misses Q4 EPS by 5c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) reported Q4 EPS of $0.05, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.03 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Aramark Services (ARMK) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aramark Services (NYSE: ARMK) reported Q4 EPS of $0.21, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.55 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Suncoke Energy (SXC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Suncoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

iQIYI (IQ) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c, Q4 Revenue Guidance Misses Consensus

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.34), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.33). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Meritor (MTOR) Tops Q4 EPS by 26c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) reported Q4 EPS of $0.80, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $945 million versus the consensus estimate of $993.73 million. GUIDANCE:. Meritor sees FY2022 EPS...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Declares $1.02 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cummins (CMI) Declares $1.45 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cummins (NYSE: CMI) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share, or $5.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Valero Energy (VLO) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SBA Communications (SBAC) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend; 0.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, or $2.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) Stock Rally After Topping Estimates and Raising Guidance, Goldman Sachs Expects Share Outperformance Today

Shares of Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) are up nearly 4% in today’s trading session after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BrightView Holdings (BV) PT Lowered to $15 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy