UPDATE: Argus Upgrades Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Buy

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Argus analyst John Staszak upgraded Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $3,060.00. The analyst comments "We are raising our rating on Booking Holdings Inc. (NGS: BKNG) to BUY from HOLD...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Valvoline (VVV) to Conviction Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English upgraded Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Upgrades to Boeing (BA) Stock to Overweight as Risk-Reward Skews Positive

Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers upgraded Boeing (NYSE: BA) to Overweight from Equal Weight as he believes the risk/reward balance ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades Workday (WDAY) to Buy

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead upgraded Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $370.00 (from $255.00).The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O'Brien upgraded Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Transfers Coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI), Upgrades to Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick assumes coverage and upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $90.00 (from $60.00). The analyst comments "We are transferring coverage of ZoomInfo to Brad Zelnick and Bhavin Shah from Patrick Colville, and concurrently upgrade our rating to Buy from Hold while raising our target price to $90 from $60. We believe ZoomInfo not only has one of the most significant data moats in Software, but combining its leading Go-to-Market Intelligence with sales engagement/orchestration creates a very unique asset in the Sales Tech category. Its strong competitive data moat also manifests itself in a combination of both revenue AND margin that is unique to Software, consistently delivering over 80% on the well known industry ‘Rule of 40’ standard, and 100% in the most recent quarter. Our revised $90 target price is based on our DCF analysis which assumes a 32% 5 yr. revenue CAGR (2020-2025), before trending towards 20% in FY30, and margins improving from 42% in FY21 to 53% in FY30. In our terminal period, we assumes 3.5% growth (based on GDP growth) and a WACC of 8.5%."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Upgrades Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai upgraded Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Upgrades Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) to Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sameer Joshi upgraded Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Upgrades CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari upgraded CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Northcoast Research Upgrades Shake Shack (SHAK) to Buy Following Checks

Northcoast Research analyst Jim Sanderson upgraded Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $98.00. The analyst comments "Based on recent checks, we are raising our outlook on Shake Shack to BUY and setting a price target of $98. We believe Shake Shack is experiencing stronger sales trends in October compared to a lackluster summer which kept momentum at bay. Though we believe NYC performance continues to lag, Manhattan traffic is improving just not as much as expected."
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Why Booking Holdings (BKNG) Is Buying Getaroom For $1.2 Billion

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced it entered into an agreement to buy Getaroom for $1.2 billion. This is why. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced it entered into an agreement to buy Getaroom (a B2B distributor of hotel rooms) from Court Square Capital Partners for approximately $1.2 billion. The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Glycomimetics (GLYC) to Buy

(update reflects correction of analyst name)Jefferies analyst Roger Song upgraded Glycomimetics ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CFRA Upgrades Tapestry Inc. (TPR) to Buy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CFRA upgraded Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $55.00 (from $44.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Tapestry Inc....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Chardan Capital Markets Upgrades Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) to Buy

Chardan Capital Markets analyst Keay Nakae upgraded Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $12.00. The analyst comments "EDP1815 phase II data in Psoriasis are expected in 1Q22. Part B of the phase II trial (NCT04603027) for patients with mild and moderate psoriasis is evaluating response durability following 16 weeks of dosing in 124 patients, with monthly assessments to understand long-term effects of EDP1815 administration out to 40 weeks. Evelo reported data from Part A of the phase II in mild and moderate psoriasis patients in September 2021, demonstrating that the mean percentage change in PASI between '1815 and placebo, prespecified as a Bayesian analysis, indicate an 80-90% probability that '1815 is superior to placebo. This, in combination with a statistically significant responder endpoint, measured by reduction in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI-50) score, across all three EDP1815 cohorts, were sufficient to retain investor interest in the Part B study results of patients electing to stay on study for another 20 weeks of followup. The Part B data will provide information about relapse and how long the benefit is maintained. These results, combined with those from Part A, will inform the design of a phase III registration study that will involve longer dosing and likely primary evaluation at 6 months."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades Five9, Inc (FIVN) to Buy

UBS analyst Taylor McGinnis upgraded Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $195.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Upgrades Cognex (CGNX) to Buy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Needham & Company analyst James Ricchiuti upgraded Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $95.00. The analyst commented, "We are upgrading CGNX to Buy from Hold and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Canaccord Genuity Upgrades BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes Jr. upgraded BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Loop Capital Upgrades BlueLinx (BXC) to Buy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Loop Capital analyst Jeffrey Stevenson upgraded BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $75.00 (from $65.00). The analyst comments "We are upgrading BXC to a BUY with $75 PT (6x FY22E EBITDA)...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Craig-Hallum Upgrades Entegris Inc (ENTG) to Buy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab upgraded Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $150.00 (from $115.00). The analyst commented, "With multiple customer node transitions expected in 2022 and generally expanding reliance on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Craig-Hallum Starts MoneyLion (ML) at Buy Sees Triple in Next 2-3 Years

Craig-Hallum initiates coverage on MoneyLion (NYSE: ML) with a Buy rating and a price target of $10.00 on the belief that the company's Super App strategy will drive ~65% annualized revenue growth over the next 2 years. The analyst stated "Just as high-net worth individuals can get financial planning and...
STOCKS

