UPDATE: Argus Upgrades Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Buy

Chardan Capital Markets analyst Keay Nakae upgraded Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $12.00. The analyst comments "EDP1815 phase II data in Psoriasis are expected in 1Q22. Part B of the phase II trial (NCT04603027) for patients with mild and moderate psoriasis is evaluating response durability following 16 weeks of dosing in 124 patients, with monthly assessments to understand long-term effects of EDP1815 administration out to 40 weeks. Evelo reported data from Part A of the phase II in mild and moderate psoriasis patients in September 2021, demonstrating that the mean percentage change in PASI between '1815 and placebo, prespecified as a Bayesian analysis, indicate an 80-90% probability that '1815 is superior to placebo. This, in combination with a statistically significant responder endpoint, measured by reduction in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI-50) score, across all three EDP1815 cohorts, were sufficient to retain investor interest in the Part B study results of patients electing to stay on study for another 20 weeks of followup. The Part B data will provide information about relapse and how long the benefit is maintained. These results, combined with those from Part A, will inform the design of a phase III registration study that will involve longer dosing and likely primary evaluation at 6 months."

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO