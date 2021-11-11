Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Misses Q3 EPS by 27c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Maxeon (NASDAQ: MAXN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.62), $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $220.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $227.98 million.
Shares of Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) are trading more than 11% higher in today's trading session after the company reported Q3 results and guidance that topped market estimates. Five9 reported Q3 EPS of...
INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.24), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $218.9 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $330 thousand. For earnings history and earnings-related data on INVO Bioscience (INVO) click here.
1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $141.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $146 million.
Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.26), $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $25.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $28.63 million. GUIDANCE:. Desktop Metal sees...
CIRCOR (NYSE: CIR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $191 million versus the consensus estimate of $203.19 million. GUIDANCE:. CIRCOR sees FY2021 EPS of $1.69-$1.74, versus the consensus of $2.12. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. For earnings history and...
Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.18). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA)...
LiveVox (NASDAQ: LVOX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $30.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. GUIDANCE:. LiveVox sees FY2021 revenue...
Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $146.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $170.7 million.
StoneMor Inc (NYSE: STON) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $82.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $85.58 million. For earnings history and...
Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.34 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.08 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.11), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $25.87 million.
Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.20), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $201.36 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $400 thousand.
United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.33), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $162.74 million versus the consensus estimate of $170.37 million.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.56 million.
