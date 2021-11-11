Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Misses Q3 EPS by 27c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $141.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $146 million.

