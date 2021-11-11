Wheels Up Experience (UP) Reports Q3 EPS of ($0.25)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Axon (NASDAQ: AXON) shares were trading more than 20% higher after-hours following the company’s reported Q3 results, with EPS coming in at $0.67, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26. Quarterly revenue grew 39% to $232 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Quarterly bookings were up 54% to $488 million driven by strength in software and sensors.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO