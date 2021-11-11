CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Wheels Up Experience (UP) Reports Q3 EPS of ($0.25)

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

StreetInsider.com

Eltek Ltd (ELTK) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.00

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ: ELTK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Eltek Ltd (ELTK) click...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

StoneCo (STNE) Reports Q3 EPS of R$0.46

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) reported Q3 EPS of R$0.46, versus R$0.99 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at R$1.47 billion, versus R$934.3 million reported last year. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ZTO Express (ZTO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.22, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ZTO Express (ZTO) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.41

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $204.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Canaan Inc. (CAN) click...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium#Wheels Up Experience
StreetInsider.com

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) PT Raised to $268 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Bret Jordan raised the price target on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) to $268.00 (from $240.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

FreightCar America (RAIL) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.03

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, versus $0.24 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $58.3 million, versus $25.2 million reported last year.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) Reports Q3 EPS of ($0.32)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.32). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Acacia Research (ACTG) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.86

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, versus $0.32 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.58 million, versus $19.5 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Acacia...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Remark Holdings (MARK) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.72

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, versus $0.04 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 million, versus $2.65 million reported last year.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Axon (AXON) Shares Up 20% Following Q3 Beat

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Axon (NASDAQ: AXON) shares were trading more than 20% higher after-hours following the company’s reported Q3 results, with EPS coming in at $0.67, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26. Quarterly revenue grew 39% to $232 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Quarterly bookings were up 54% to $488 million driven by strength in software and sensors.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Superior Drilling Products (NYSE: SDPI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.42 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

NXT-ID (NXTD) Reports Q3 EPS of (12c)

NXT-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on NXT-ID (NXTD) click here.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Reports Q3 EPS of ($1.52)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.52). Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. GUIDANCE:. F45 Training Holdings Inc....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth (BRLT) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.09

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.2 million, versus $71.4 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Brilliant Earth sees FY2021 revenue of $366-369 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Nortech Systems, Inc. (NSYS) Reports Q3 EPS of $1.24

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nortech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSYS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $29.5. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Nortech Systems, Inc. (NSYS) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

HireQuest (HQI) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.23

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.23, versus $0.15 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.9 million, versus $3.4 thousand reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on HireQuest (HQI)...
STOCKS

