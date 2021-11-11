CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Affimed (AFMD) Reports Q3 Loss of EUR0.14/sh

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

REE Automotive (REE) Reports Q3 Loss of $1.57/sh

REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.57), versus ($0.16) reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on REE Automotive (REE) click here.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Creatd (CRTD) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.71/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Creatd (NASDAQ: CRTD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.71), versus ($3.81) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 million, versus $425 thousand reported last year. GUIDANCE:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pioneer Power (PPSI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.05/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pioneer Power (NASDAQ: PPSI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), versus $0.15 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.7 million, versus $4.1 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Pioneer...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afmd#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) announces the following event:. What:. Gladstone Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings Call & Webcast.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) Stock Rally After Topping Estimates and Raising Guidance, Goldman Sachs Expects Share Outperformance Today

Shares of Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) are up nearly 4% in today’s trading session after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Truist Provides Follow Up Abbvie (ABBV) Triple Data

Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas had a follow up on Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) after taking to management. The trial ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Bilibili (BILI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Bilibili (BILI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.64 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.66. This compares to loss of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.03%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) PT Raised to $12 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey raised the price target on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) to $12.00 (from $11.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BrightView Holdings (BV) PT Lowered to $15 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Microvast Holdings (MVST) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.49/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ: MVST) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.49), versus ($0.22) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $36.9 million, versus $30.8 million reported last year.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Helbiz (HLBZ) Reports Q3 Loss of $1.09/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.09), versus ($0.29) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.7 million, versus $2.01 million reported last year. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Genius Brands Int'l (GNUS) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.03/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Genius Brands Int'l (NASDAQ: GNUS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.87 million, versus $274 thousand reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Greenidge Generation (GREE) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.28

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ: GREE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35.8 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Greenidge Generation (GREE) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Athersys (ATHX) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.07/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Athersys (NASDAQ: ATHX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), versus ($0.11) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.79 million, versus $100 thousand reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Athersys (ATHX)...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy