CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NCDHHS' Cohen says state's COVID trends are improving but there's still a high level of transmission

By WTVD-AP
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Here's the latest news and information on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines.

3:30 p.m.

Durham Public Schools and partners will offer a vaccination clinic to students and families.

They'll be giving Pfizer vaccine shots for children ages 5-11 and first and second shots and booster shots for students and family members 12 and older.

You can register online or walk in.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hillside High School, 3727 Fayetteville St.

2 p.m.

More than 24,000 children in North Carolina have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, NCDHHS Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said during a news conference on Wednesday.

"The data shows that the lower dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine protects children from serious illness and there were no serious side effects," she said.

Cohen said her daughters got their vaccine last weekend.

As for dropping mask mandates -- even though there isn't a state mandate -- Cohen said "we're not quite there yet."

"As a parent, having a safe vaccine to protect my young daughters from COVID-19 is a huge relief," she said.

Even though the risk of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 is rare for children, Cohen said it's important for them to get vaccinated because severe illness is still possible.

"Importantly, any preventable hospitalization or preventable death in a child is important," said Dr. Charlene Wong, Assistant Secretary for Children and Families at NCDHHS.

As for the holidays, which are quickly approaching, Dr. Cohen gave advice for staying healthy.

If you're traveling, Cohen said that, if you got the J&J vaccine, you should get a booster, even if you're healthy.

If you got Pfizer or Moderna, she said you should assess depending on your level of risk of exposure.

As for how the state is doing with COVID-19 metrics, Cohen said the state remains in the red zone with the highest level of COVID transmission but trends have improved significantly.

As for dropping mask mandates -- even though there isn't a state mandate -- Cohen said "we're not quite there yet."

"Vaccines are what is going to put this pandemic in our rearview mirror officially," she said.

12:45 p.m.

North Carolina sees its highest daily COVID-19 case count in six days.

The daily case count Wednesday came in at 2,156; a week ago the daily cases were 1,777, and two weeks ago the cases were 2,160.

The daily percent positive rate was 5 percent. That's down from 5.9 percent yesterday, but up from 4.5 percent a week ago.

Hospitalizations remained largely steady, but another 35 people died from the virus.

10:15 a.m.

The Town of Pittsboro dropped its face covering mandate, effective Tuesday.

The mandate went into effect on September 24.

The town's mayor said it was ended because it is "no longer necessary and is therefore rescinded."

WEDNESDAY MORNING HEADLINES

Nearly 15,000 children in North Carolina have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but many more are eligible.

NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and Assistant Secretary for Children and Families Dr. Charlene Wong will speak at 1 p.m. to answer questions about the vaccine rollout.

Cohen is making the case that while children get COVID-19 at a lower rate than adults, they're still susceptible to long-haul COVID cases, "ongoing" symptoms, and even death. Because of that, vaccines are the best way to keep them safe.

WATCH | 'It's that important': Cohen encourages COVID shots for younger children in latest fireside chat

State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen's mission Tuesday night was to reassure parents that the shots are safe

The U.S. Surgeon General released a step-by-step toolkit to help people combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. It provides a road map for vaccinated people to talk to unvaccinated people who have bought into conspiracy theories.

Meanwhile, Pfizer has asked the Food and Drug Administration to amend its authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said all adults should get a third dose, because it raises the effectiveness of the vaccine to 96 percent.

The FDA currently allows a third dose for anyone 65 and old or with high risk factors for COVID-19.

TUESDAY

4 p.m.

A study funded by the CDC and NIH has found that adults under 30 had the lowest antibody levels after a COVID-19 infection compared to adults over 45.

Antibodies are only one part of your overall immune response, but this study suggests that younger adults could be more likely to experience reinfection. The study reinforces the idea that young people also need to be vaccinated-even if they've previously been infected.

The study focused on 173 adults with mild or moderate illness who didn't require an ER or hospital visit. The study has not been peer reviewed.

3:30 p.m.

Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older .

Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine since September.

But the Food and Drug Administration has said it would move quickly to expand boosters to younger ages if warranted.

The filing was announced Tuesday. Pfizer is submitting early results of a booster study in 10,000 people to make its case that it's time to further expand the booster campaign.

1:50 p.m.

Governor Roy Cooper visited the Irene Wortham Early Learning Center in Asheville to encourage providers to apply for the NC Child Care Stabilization Grants, which will support families with access to high-quality, affordable child care and help early care and learning programs with recruitment and retention.

"Child care is essential to healthy child development and helping parents succeed in the workforce," Cooper said. "These funds will support child care centers, help parents get good-paying jobs and boost the economy so we can emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever."

1:45 p.m.

1,243 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Tuesday.

The daily percent of positive tests in the state is at 5.9%.

1,097 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

88 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted into North Carolina hospitals in the last 24 hours.

There are 323 adult ICU COVID-19 patients.

14,950 children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated with one dose in the state.

9 a.m.

If you're a renter in need of help and your landlord refused to participate in the NC HOPE program , you could still qualify for relief.

Up until recently if you applied for rental assistance, and your landlord refused to accept it because of the program rules, you were out of luck. However, that is now changing.

Administrators with the NC HOPE confirm the US Treasury guidelines for the federal emergency rental assistance program is different for the second round of funding than the first round of funding.

Read more about that here.

7:30 a.m.

Singapore announced Monday that, beginning next month, it will no longer pay for COVID-19 treatment for people who are "unvaccinated by choice," as the island nation faces a surge in cases.

"The Government is currently footing the full COVID-19 medical bills of all Singaporeans, Permanent Residents and Long-Term Pass Holders ... other than for those who tested positive soon after returning from overseas travel," Singapore's Ministry of Health said in a statement. "For the majority who are vaccinated, this special approach for COVID-19 bills will continue until the COVID-19 situation is more stable."

"Currently, unvaccinated persons make up a sizeable majority of those who require intensive inpatient care, and disproportionately contribute to the strain on our healthcare resources," the ministry noted.

The new policy will apply to all unvaccinated COVID-19 patients who are admitted to Singaporean hospitals or COVID-19 treatment facilities on or after Dec. 8, according to the ministry.

7 a.m.

Pfizer is likely to seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a coronavirus vaccine booster shot for all people 18 and older as soon as this week, a government official with knowledge of the situation told ABC News.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously recommended the Pfizer booster shot for certain groups of patients six months after their second dose.

Those eligible patients included seniors, adults with certain medical conditions and adults who work in environments that put them at greater risk for exposure to COVID-19.

Comments / 4

Related
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Treasury Department#Hillside High School#Ncdhhs Health#Pfizer Covid#J J
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Has Worst 7-Day Case Rate In Country, CDC Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As hospital beds are filling up in places they never did before in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,266 newly reported positive cases. No new deaths were reported Monday because deaths were not processed on Veterans Day, MDH said. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Minnesota had the worst seven-day case rate (472) per 100,000 in the country as of Sunday afternoon. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is now just under the line considered the threshold for high risk, currently sitting at 9.7%. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily...
MINNESOTA STATE
North Country Public Radio

Franklin Co. warns large gatherings are causing COVID-19 "high transmission"

Franklin County sent out a special warning Tuesday about “high transmission” of the coronavirus. In a press release, public health officials say “seasonal and other celebratory gatherings” are spreading the virus. Franklin County has reported 222 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, for a positive rate of 7.6%. That’s...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Janesville Gazette

Transmission of COVID-19 in Rock County remains 'high,' according to CDC benchmarks

Transmission of COVID-19 remains high in Rock County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Rock County, 288 new cases and fewer than 10 deaths have been reported in the last seven days, CDC data shows. The county has recorded 176 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days with a test positivity rate of 7.6% as 72.8% of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated in the county against COVID-19.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
reviewjournal.com

Clark County returns to ‘high’ risk of COVID-19 transmission

Clark County returned to the “high” risk of COVID-19 transmission on Tuesday, a day after it dropped into the “substantial” category on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s classification system. Updated figures posted on the CDC’s COVID data tracker website showed the county’s seven-day moving average of new cases...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Occupational Health Safety

Vaccinated People can still Transmit COVID-19, but it’s Not as Common as Unvaccinated Transmission

Those who are vaccinated can still be infected with COVID-19 but are much less likely to catch it. COVID-19 vaccines continue to work, even when facing the highly infectious Delta variant especially when it comes to protecting against severe illness and even death. Fully vaccinated people are also less likely to contract the disease than unvaccinated people are. A recent study shows that when fully vaccinated people do contract the coronavirus, they can still transmit it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVUE

Austin Public Health sticks to Stage 3 as transmission rate still high

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Austin Public Health officials said Friday that the Austin-Travis County area will remain in Stage 3 of the City's risk-based coronavirus guidelines although the area has moved into Stage 2 territory. Austin-Travis County Health Authority Desmar Walkes spoke about the decision at this week's COVID-19 briefing,...
AUSTIN, TX
WFMJ.com

DeWine: COVID cases continue to drop, but 'we are still at a high level'

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a briefing on Thursday afternoon regarding he and his wife's exposure to COVID, as well as where Ohio currently stands during the pandemic. DeWine says that for the past several weeks, cases have been going down in Ohio, citing more adults choosing to get vaccinated, as well as the Pfizer vaccine being approved for children aged 5-11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sun-Gazette

Lycoming, Clinton, Union Counties, experiencing high levels of COVID-19 virus transmission

Lycoming County, along with Clinton and Union counties, are among the 74% of counties in the United States currently experiencing the highest level of virus transmission. In a recent online update, Barbara Hemmendinger, retired family medicine educator and member of the Lycoming County Health Improvement Coalition, spoke about the ongoing rate of infections in Lycoming County and how it compares to other areas of the state and country.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
ksgf.com

Greene County Still Considered “Area Of Substantial Transmission” For COVID

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says Greene County is still considered an area of substantial transmission by the CDC. While October’s numbers indicate a stable rate of new COVID-19 cases with no large spikes and a decline in hospitalizations, the 7-day average for new cases remains more than twice what it was before the Delta variant hit our community.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
45K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy