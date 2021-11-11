CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station

By Joe Skipper, Steve Gorman
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov 10 (Reuters) - NASA and private rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit late on Wednesday, sending a veteran spacewalker, two younger crewmates chosen for future lunar missions and a German materials scientist on their way to the International Space Station.

The SpaceX-built launch vehicle, consisting of a Crew Dragon capsule and a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at about 9 p.m. (0200 GMT Thursday), with a reddish fireball lighting up the night sky as its nine Merlin engines roared to life.

The liftoff of the Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance by the crew, was aired live from Cape Canaveral on NASA TV, punctuated by the sound of cheers and applause from mission controllers. Intermittent rain and clouds over the Cape earlier in the day had cast doubt on launch prospects, but the weather cleared by flight time, NASA said.

The mission had been confounded by a string of weather delays since its original launch window on Oct. 31. One postponement earlier this month was attributed to an astronaut's unspecified medical issue, although NASA said the problem was later resolved.

Live video footage webcast by NASA showed the four crew members strapped into the pressurized cabin of their capsule and seated calmly in their helmeted white-and-black flight suits moments after a launch that appeared to go flawlessly.

Within 10 minutes of liftoff, the rocket's upper stage had delivered the crew capsule into orbit, according to launch commentators. Meanwhile, the rocket's reusable lower stage, having detached from the rest of the spacecraft, flew itself back to Earth and successfully touched down on a landing platform floating on a drone vessel in the Atlantic.

'HOPE YOU ENJOYED THE RIDE'

As the Dragon separated from the upper rocket stage moments later, a launch engineer on the ground radioed to the crew: "Welcome to orbit. Hope you enjoyed the ride. Dragon will take you from here. Safe travels."

The three American astronauts and their European Space Agency crewmate were due to arrive at the space station, orbiting some 250 miles (400 km) above the Earth, on Thursday evening following a flight of about 22 hours.

The flight marks the third "operational" space station crew sent to orbit aboard a Dragon capsule since NASA and SpaceX teamed up to resume space launches from American soil last year, following a nine-year hiatus at the end of the U.S. space shuttle program in 2011.

"Crew 3" includes two members of NASA's latest graduating class of astronauts - Raja Chari, 44, a U.S. Air Force combat jet and test pilot serving as mission commander, and mission specialist Kayla Barron, 34, a U.S. Navy submarine officer and nuclear engineer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28iodT_0csCdGIc00
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying three NASA and one ESA astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

The team's designated pilot and second-in-command is veteran astronaut Tom Marshburn, 61, a medical doctor and former NASA flight surgeon who has logged two previous spaceflights to the space station and four spacewalks. Rounding out the crew is European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer, 51, of Germany, a materials science engineer.

BRIDGE TO THE FUTURE

Chari, Maurer and Barron were all making their debut spaceflights with Wednesday's launch, becoming the 599th, 600th and 601st humans in space.

Both Chari and Barron also are among the first group of 18 astronauts selected for NASA's upcoming Artemis missions, aimed at returning humans to the moon later this decade, over a half century after the Apollo lunar program ended. read more

NASA has extolled space station missions in low-Earth orbit as critical training grounds and incubators for technologies that will help achieve the goals of a sustainable lunar presence and eventual human flights to Mars.

With the Crew Dragon flying autonomously through space at more than 17,000 miles per hour (27,360 kmph), the four astronauts were expected to have a meal and get some sleep before arriving at the space station to begin a six-month science mission aboard the orbiting laboratory.

The launch stands as SpaceX's fifth crewed flight overall in 17 months, and the fourth under NASA's public-private partnership with the rocket company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, the billionaire chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O)

The first was a two-astronaut trial run to the space station in May 2020, followed by the maiden NASA-SpaceX operational "Crew 1" in November of that year.

"Crew 2" flew to the space station in April of this year, and just returned safely to Earth on Monday night with a splash-down capping a record 199 days in orbit.

The latest mission also follows a flurry of recent high-profile astro-tourism flights, including the SpaceX launch in September of "Inspiration 4," the first all-civilian crew sent to orbit without a professional astronaut on board.

The "Crew 3" team, on arriving at the space station, will be welcomed aboard by its three current occupants - two cosmonauts from Russia and Belarus and a U.S. astronaut who shared a Soyuz flight to orbit earlier this year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

The Independent

Spacecraft using new iodine fuel could transform the space industry, study shows

Engineers have successfully tested a spacecraft powered by iodine, in a development that could help transform spaceflight.At the moment, spacecraft that use electric propulsion usually use xenon. But it is expensive, difficult to store and rare to find.As such, the space industry needs to a propellant to replace it and help overcome those issues. One possibility is iodine.Iodine is cheaper, found more easily, and can be stored in its solid form. It has also been found to be more efficient when it is used in tests on Earth.Until now, however, a spacecraft has never been propelled entirely by an electric...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Russia responds after debris from explosion caused emergency at International Space Station

Russia has responded after the US accused it of having endangered astronauts by triggering an explosion in space.It said that it had conducted a test of an anti-satellite weapon, which involved destroying an old and long-defunct Soviet satellite. But it denied that the test had ever put anyone in danger.It followed accusations from the US that the explosion had led to a vast debris field, with hundreds of thousands of pieces of satellite that could have collided with the International Space Station.Amid fear over what might happen if that debris cloud collided with the floating lab, the crew – both US...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechSpot

The International Space Station had to make an evasive maneuver to avoid a piece of space junk

In brief: The International Space Station (ISS) recently had a close call with a piece of space junk that could have proven catastrophic had no action been taken. The orbital debris in question, a piece of the defunct Fengyun-1C weather satellite, was left over from a Chinese anti-satellite missile test back in 2007. The missile hit the satellite at a speed of around 18,000 mph, resulting in the creation of thousands of pieces of orbital debris.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Kessler Syndrome and the space debris problem

The Kessler Syndrome is a phenomenon in which the amount of junk in orbit around Earth reaches a point where it just creates more and more space debris, causing big problems for satellites, astronauts and mission planners. Consider this scenario: The destruction of a dead spy satellite spawns a swarm...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

“Irresponsible” Russian Anti-Satellite Test Creates Orbital Debris Field, Endangering the Space Station and Crew

Early Monday, November 15, 2021, the International Space Station Flight Control team in Houston told the crew that due to a to satellite breakup, a debris field was created near the station’s orbital path. The astronauts and cosmonauts were told to “shelter in place” on board the Soyuz and SpaceX capsules attached to the ISS.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Russia’s anti-satellite missile test threatened both the international space station and the peaceful use of outer space

This week, Russia tested an anti-satellite missile on one of its own satellites, COSMOS 1408, and created a stream of debris that forced the International Space Station (ISS) crew to take shelter in their Soyuz and SpaceX Dragon capsules. The action has generated widespread international condemnation, including from the US Space Command, US State Department and UK Ministry of Defence. And rightly so; it was an irresponsible and menacing action in the context of recent progress towards global agreements on the responsible use of outer space. NASA condemned the “irresponsible and destabilizing” missile test, too, saying it had also placed China’s...
MILITARY
Cheddar News

How the Russian Missile Test Endangers the ISS With Space Debris

Joey Roulette, space reporter for The New York Times, joined Cheddar to break down the intense backlash Russia is seeing after its missile test sent destroyed a non-functioning satellite and sent thousands of pieces of debris potentially at the ISS, endangering astronauts onboard. He said while the blast happened days ago, there is still some risk to the station as the space junk threat remains. So far, the U.S., NATO, and the European Union have condemned Russia for the test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
