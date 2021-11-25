Black Friday 2021 make-up and perfume deals: Best early offers from Charlotte Tilbury, Space NK and more

In just one more day, Black Friday will be back for another year, as retailers seek to slash their prices across tech , home appliances , TVs , laptops , fashion and beauty products.

What began as a one-day mega sale has since expanded into a weekend-long affair, running through to the following Monday, which is otherwise known as Cyber Monday. However, with every year that passes more retailers join the shopping bonanza and it begins earlier and earlier.

Case in point: Boots was one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black Friday event , as it kicked off on 1 November. Superdrug ’s Black Friday deals, meanwhile, started on 3 November for its health and beautycard members, while everyone else had to wait until 17 November. There’s up to 55 per cent off across electricals, beauty, fragrance and more.

Online retailers Amazon , Studio , AO and Very have also followed suit, launching their early deals with savings on everything from hair straighteners to grooming tools and skincare.

With so many deals already up for grabs, it can be hard to narrow things down, so we’ve rounded up the top offers to shop right now, chosen by our IndyBest experts, along with plenty of info on how to get the best out of the event. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

The best early beauty and perfume Black Friday 2021 deals

Maison Francis Kurkdjian baccarat rouge 540: Was £215.00, now £193.50, Selfridges.com

Despite its hefty pricetag, this fragrance has gained an impressive cult following and is the “it” scent of the moment. Top notes include luxurious jasmine and saffron, the middle note is amberwood and the base notes are fir resin and cedar for a fresh finish. In ourfull review , our tester called it “sublime” saying: “Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of those niche luxury scents that manages to make it into the mainstream, with a complex, nuanced and ever so seductive bouquet – together with wearable staying power worthy of its £215 price tag.” Now with 10 per cent off in the Selfridges Black Friday sale, it is the perfect time to try it out for yourself. Simply use code “SELFCCE” at the checkout.

Mac matte lipstick in Russian red: Was £17.50, now £14, Maccosmetics.co.uk

Mac loyalists should run, not walk, to Mac’s website as its early Black Friday offers are well and truly under way. This lipstick is a true classic, snagging a spot on our round-up of the best red lipsticks . Bold and rich with a matte finish, Mac promises a 10-hour wear – so you can stay looking picture-perfect all night long.

Charlotte Tilbury new magic serum cryo-recovery duo: Was £105, now £89, Charlottetilbury.com

Any new skincare kit from Charlotte Tilbury is quite exciting, and when a saving is on the cards, even better. Including the brand’s Charlotte’s magic serum crystal elixir, featured in our best niacinamide serum round-up, this is certainly an offer we’ve got our eye on. Our reviewer shared that “its powers are aimed at rejuvenating tired, mature skin and come from the blend of niacinamide with vitamin C, antioxidants, actual crystals and polyglutamic acid”. And with the cryo-recovery eye serum thrown in there for good measure, what more could we ask for?

Foreo UFO 2 mint: Was £249, now £174.30, Foreo.com

Take your beauty routine to the next level with the UFO 2. This beauty tool utilises hyper-infusion technology (warming, cooling and t-sonic pulsations) and RGB spectrum LED light treatments, for clearer skin. While we haven’t tested this exact model, we have reviewed the Foreo luna 2 which our writer said “became an invaluable asset to our skincare routine”, so you know it’s worth your hard-earned pennies. And with nearly £75 off, you really can’t go wrong.

St. Tropez self tan express bronzing gel: Was £33, now £17.80, Amazon.co.uk

Top up your winter tan and grab 46 per cent off with this St. Tropez steal. Vegan-friendly, it has a one-hour developing time and the translucent gel formula is infused with hyaluronic acid. An IndyBest favourite, our reviewer put it in the top spot in our best fake tans guide, noting that it is “non-sticky”, “blends effortlessly” and “feels ultra hydrating”. Meanwhile, we rated the St.Tropez x Ashley Graham ultimate glow kit as best to apply, and it’s also currently reduced from £38 to £25 at Amazon.co.uk .

Neom perfect night’s sleep wherever: Was £40, now £32, Neomorganics.com

Sick of counting sheep? This set from Neom has got you covered. The set contains a 10ml overnight facial cream, 5ml face oil, 30ml magnesium body butter and a 5ml pillow mist. We love Neom here at IndyBest, with many of the brand’s products featuring in our round-ups, from the best essential oil diffusers to the buys the IndyBest team can’t nod off without . Not only can you get 20 per cent off this kit, if you spend £45 you’ll receive a free hand and body wash and lotion, or, even better, spend £90 and get treated to a free intensive skin treatment candle and hand balm.

Olaplex no.0 intensive bond treatment: Was £26, now £19.50, Spacenk.com

If you’ve not heard of Olaplex, you must have been living under a rock – this haircare brand has been shaking up the beauty scene since 2014. And now its products have 25 per cent off as part of Space NK’s Black Friday sale. This treatment works to repair the bonds in your locks that give hair structure and strength, but which can be damaged by too much colouring or heat. Olaplex’s products tend to be on the more expensive side, so this is an opportunity to get the hair of your dreams while saving some pennies. If you still aren’t sold, in our full review of the product our tester said: “After a couple of days, we could really notice the difference – our hair looked noticeably shinier and with far less split ends – almost giving it a coat of shining armour to protect it.”

Drunk elephant makeup melting butter cleanser: Was £29, now £21.75, Spacenk.com

Save 25 per cent on this oil-to-milk cleanser from the insanely Instagrammable brand Drunk Elephant – it simply rinses away in water, removing any dirt, make-up or sunscreen with ease. We were very excited about the brand’s launch in the UK this year – we even did a whole round-up devoted to the best Drunk Elephant products that are worth buying , with this cleanser snagging the top spot. Our tester said it “melts across skin with very little work, dissolving grime and make-up... with zero sting when used on the eyes”.

Cloud nine premium collection styling set: Was £797, now £597, Cloudninehair.com

If you are in need of a complete hair tool overall, then this is a true investment. You can save an unbelievable £200 on this premium styling set which features the cordless iron pro, the original iron pro and the airshot pro – all you need for a great hair day. While we can’t attest to the other styling tools in the set, our tester adored the cordless iron pro , saying: “it’s a dream to use, delivering seamless looks every time with zero snagging, and we love that the lightweight design won’t leave your arms aching”.

Urban Decay naked cyber eyeshadow palette: Was £45, now £27, Urbandecay.co.uk

It’s hard to remember a time when a naked palette wasn’t a beauty-kit staple, and since the original, there have been countless iterations. The latest revamp, naked cyber, keeps the velvelty, ultra-blendable formulas that Urban Decay is known for, but with 12 all-new shades of satin, matte, shimmer, metallic, glitter and duo-chrome finishes. The latter contains two contrasting, reflective pigments for a shade-shifting effect in the light – very in-keeping with the cyber theme. Now with 40 per cent off, it is the perfect time to up your eye palette game.

Mylee the full works complete gel polish kit: Was £129, now £110.50, Mylee.co.uk

Save precious time and money spent at the salon with this comprehensive Mylee gel polish kit, which is currently reduced by 14 per cent. Within the set you’ll find the Mylee pro LED lamp, nail file, buffing block, top and base coats and eight colours. Coming out top in our best gel nail kits guide, our reviewer described it as “containing everything you need for an at-home salon experience.”

Coco & Eve like a virgin hair masque: Now £32.90, was £26.30, Cocoandeve.com

Save 20 per cent on this social media favourite – a hair mask with a beautiful blend of raw virgin coconut, fig essence, argan oil and shea butter that makes for an exotic fragrance and a moisture-boosting finish. These properties snagged it a place on our round-up of the best overnight hair masks for dry and damaged hair. Our tester said that “after one use, strands are noticeably in better condition, looking frizz-free and nourished”. Plus, it comes with its own tangle tamer brush, to help with application.

Kate Somerville goat milk moisturising cleanser: Was £34.00, now £25.50, Katesomerville.co.uk

This cleanser is one of the most popular offerings from Kate Somerville – it is a gentle daily face wash that aims to remove dirt, make-up and oil without tightness or irritation. It is enriched with goat milk proteins that the brand says help to soothe sensitive and dry skin, alongside Manuka honey, jojoba and avocado oils. The brand is offering 25 per cent off site-wide with the code “BF25”, meaning you can save on this and any other skincare saviours you want to try.

Retinol ceramide capsules line erasing night serum: Was £75, now £56.25, Elizabetharden.co.uk

This award-winning targeted treatment by Elizabeth Arden, promises to visibly diminish fine lines and wrinkles, all while also improving skin texture and tone. The coolest thing about this product is that the treatments are stored in individual biodegradable capsules, single-use and sealed tight for optimal potency. As part of Elizabeth Arden’s Black Friday sale, it’s offering 25 per cent off sitewide with the code BF25, meaning you can save big bucks on these Retinol capsules and the brand’s other holy grail skincare.

Charlotte Tilbury instant pillow talk glow eye & cheek duo: Was £90, now £72, Charlottetilbury.com

You can save 20 per cent on this make-up duo just in time for party season. The kit contains everything you need to create a rose gold look. Charlotte Tilbury’s instant eye palette in pillow talk features 12 shades that can be mixed and matched, and in our review of the palette , our tester said the eyeshadows are “ultra pigmented” and “blend easily without any fall out”. You’ll also get your hands on the brand’s cheek to chic blush, which was raised for “leaving you with luminous, healthy looking skin” by our tester in their review of the pillow talk collection .

Zitsticka killa kit: Was £27, now £20.25, Zitsticka.co.uk

We’ve all seen those pimple patches on social media that promise to target your zit, and stop you picking at it, of course. These ones from Zitsticka use “microdarts” to hit the heart of your early-stage spot with targeted ingredients. Each kit also contains cleana swabs which are soaked in exfoliating ingredients to prime the area prior to application. We featured the Zitsticka killa kit in our round-up of the best acne patches , with our tester saying they were “impressed by its ability to seemingly melt away developing spots and whiteheads”. Zitsticka now has 25 per cent off site-wide for Black Friday, so snap these up while stocks last.

Paula’s choice skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant: Was £29, now £23.20, Paulaschoice.co.uk

This exfoliant is an international bestseller as well as a viral TikTok favourite. Made specifically with combination and oily skin in mind, the formula is a fast-absorbing liquid that aims to remove built-up dead skin cells and fights blackheads for an ultimately clearer and glowier complexion. In our f ull review , our tester praised the skincare saviour saying “after a few weeks of use, we really began to see a difference in the appearance of our skin, with stubborn pores starting to fade and a reduction in breakouts and blackheads”.

ghd Gold Styler Professional Hair Straighteners: Was £149, now £111.70, Amazon.co.uk

These straighteners do exactly what they say on the tin: give you a good hair day. The two heat sensors across each plate ensure better and more even temperature control, which is better for your ‘do, and the sleek design and round barrel means there’s no snagging with these. Heating up in only 25 seconds, you’ll never be worried about being late to the party again, and with an automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes of non-use, you won’t have to fret about burning a hole in your dressing table either. Now with 25 per cent off, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your hair arsenal.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, 3-in-1, 100g: Was £44, now £28.60, Amazon.co.uk

There are few UK beauty buffs who haven’t heard of Elemis. Being a staple for many skincare aficionados, the 30-plus-year-old brand sits strongly within the premium bracket. Here at IndyBest we tested this exact cleansing balm and it’s safe to say we were suitably impressed. Our reviewer even shared that “from start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat, and the generous 100g tub will last months, as you only need a small amount.” But it was mentioned that the price point of almost £50 was expensive for the majority of people, so with 35 per cent off we couldn’t be more excited.

Acqua di Parma colonia eau de cologne spray, 50ml: Was £81.60, now £65.60, Johnlewis.com

Gifting for men can sometimes be really stressful, but this great saving on luxury fragrance brand Acqua di Parma is here to save the day – we’re sure anyone would be happy to unwrap this on Christmas morning. With top notes of grapefruit, mint and blood mandarin and base notes of leather, wood, amber and Indian patchouli, this fruity yet musky fragrance is a real fan favourite.

Cicapair tiger grass colour correcting treatment: Was £37, now £25.90, Drjart.co.uk

This cult K-beauty brand is renowned for its complexion-saving products and this colour corrector is the jewel in its crown. If you’re dealing with rosacea, redness or just a ruddy, weather-beaten complexion (this time of year always makes it worse), our reviewer found this product calmed the skin and kept irritation under control. It features active ingredients including a probiotic ferment and traditional herbs, as well as tiger grass, which is renowned for its ability to soothe stressed skin.

Living Proof perfect hair day dry shampoo, jumbo: Was £27, now £21.60, johnlewis.com

This bumper-sized version of Living Proof’s iconic dry shampoo effectively solves the issue of a greasy scalp on the go. Special lightweight absorbing powders will leave your hair looking refreshed without any chalky residue. Odour neutralisers and time-released fragrance will keep your tresses smelling sweet, too. No handbag should be without one of these once the party season is in full swing.

CeraVe smoothing cleanser: Was £11.95, now £8.35, Beautybay.com

A holy grail product in the skincare world, this smoothing cleanser contains the hero ingredient salicylic acid, which is a dream for problematic skin. Fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, the foaming cleanser promises to banish rough and bumpy textures by gently exfoliating without compromising your skin’s natural barrier. It’s even suitable for sensitive, dry and eczema-prone skin, and now has 25 per cent off. We love this one at IndyBest, with our tester saying that it cleared up her acne in two weeks!

St.Tropez self tan classic bronzing mousse 120ml: Was £21, now £11.95, Amazon.co.uk

As the days get colder and the sun only sticks around for a mere handful of hours each day – if we’re lucky – for a lot of us, a golden glow is many months away. Cue this amazing St Tropez deal: our winter blues will at least look like they’re disappearing. Adapting to your skin tone for 10 days of golden coverage, without the biscuity self-tan smell, it’s no surprise that St Tropez is one of our favourite home tanning brands. Several of the brand’s other formulas were named best natural tan colour, best easy to apply mousse and best for beginners in our best fake tan round-up, so this bronzing mousse sits quite comfortably within a killer product arsenal.

Florence by Mills low-key calming peel off mask: Was £22, now £15.35, Beautybay.com

Featuring in our guide to the best teenage skincare products , this mask was praised for giving our tester “selfie-ready radiant skin”. The brainchild of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, the mask includes witch hazel to cleanse pores and balance, chamomile extract to soothe redness and water lily extract to calm the most stressed-out skin.

It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ cream original SPF 50+, 32ml: Was £32.50, now £19.50, Itcosmetics.co.uk

A cult favourite among beauty fans, now is the perfect time to stock up on It Cosmetics’s your skin but better CC+ cream, as it currently has 40 per cent off. Designed to colour correct your skin, it’s infused with hydrating and anti-ageing ingredients, as well as SPF 50. In our review of the product , our tester said there were not enough words to encapsulate their appreciation for the foundation, praising its staying power, flawless finish and handy tube packaging. “It’s worth every penny,” they added.

Armani luminous silk foundation: Was £43, now £30.10, Lookfantastic.com

For a while now, this multi award-winning Armani foundation has been a make-up bag staple for many beauty editors. The oil-free, medium-coverage foundation made our best lightweight foundations list for best buildable coverage, and has a lightweight, silky formula for a flawless finish. Available in 40 shades, and suitable for all skin types, this foundation utilises light-reflecting particles that work to sculpt and brighten skin. With over £10 off at LookFantastic, it’s a beauty must-have you won’t want to miss out on.

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Argos.co.uk

Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best hot air brushes , there’s a reason Revlon’s one-step went viral on TikTok last year . A two-in-one tool that gives the power of a dryer and the volume of a styler, our tester said the brush is simple to use on all hair lengths. “We loved the way it dried and styled our hair with such ease – its bristles glided through and left us with a salon-worthy blow-dry at an affordable price,” they said.

Clarins total eye lift, 15ml: Was £58, now £46.40, Johnlewis.com

Featured in our best eye serum round-up, this Clarins product rather impressed our reviewer. Our expert said “the silky, light texture glides on effortlessly and is super gentle even on sensitive skin (it’s also great for those that use contact lenses)”. And with 20 per cent off, if you’re looking to reduce those laughter lines, now may be a good time to try it.

Panasonic EH-NA65 nanoe hair dryer: Was £109.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

Need a new hair dryer? Look no further than this one from Panasonic, which currently has a whopping 55 per cent off. The gadget is designed with nanoe technology, which the brand claims helps give your hair a healthy shine and reduces damage. It comes with a diffuser, which is great for curly, thick, or frizzy hair, as well as three speed and four heat settings. A different model of this hair tool featured in our round-up of the best hair dryers , with our tester saying it felt “like a salon treatment every time”.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a term given to the sale period that starts the day after US Thanksgiving and runs through to the following Monday.

Retailers and brands greatly reduce prices across thousands of items, from fridge freezers to vacuum cleaners , lipsticks and IPL machines .

What’s the history of Black Friday?

It’s difficult to pinpoint its exact origins, but it’s believed that the term was first used in the 1960s by police officers in Philadelphia to refer to the chaotic traffic seen the day after Thanksgiving.

It has also been credited to the festive shopping period when American retailers made most of their profit, therefore taking them from the red and “into the black” on their financial records.

Over the past 15 years, the term Black Friday has also become common in viral videos showing crowds of shoppers, rushing into stores to find deals.

While the event originated in the US, UK retailers were keen not to miss out on the action. In 2010, Amazon launched the first Black Friday promotion in the UK and since then it has become a major fixture for brands and retailers.

When is Black Friday 2021?

This year, Black Friday will take place on 26 November, finishing on Cyber Monday, on 29 November.

However, every year, more retailers take part and discounts kick off earlier than ever. In 2020, Amazon began its early bird sale in October, a full four weeks ahead of the official Black Friday weekend, which was two weeks longer than its 2019 sale.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday takes place on 29 November and was traditionally a one-day online exclusive sale that gave shoppers a final chance to bag a bargain before Christmas.

It’s also a great opportunity to find deals that you may have missed in the Black Friday sales.

How to get the best Black Friday 2021 beauty and perfume deals

Our dedicated team at IndyBest will be on hand to bring you the best deals from retailers including Amazon , Argos , John Lewis , Currys PC World and Very as well the biggest savings on products like tech , home appliances and beauty .

If you plan to purchase bigger items, such as electric razors , IPL machines , heated hair styling tools or LED face masks, it’s a good idea to check the guarantees before, as well as checking out the return policies of the retailer, as they will vary from place to place.

It’s also worth creating an account with retailers such as Asos , John Lewis and Amazon , as this will allow you to save your delivery details for a speedier checkout, meaning you’re less likely to miss out on a great deal.

Lastly, many brands grant access to their early bird sales and exclusive discount codes when you’re signed up to their newsletters, so if you have a favorite beauty retailer, such as Cultbeauty.co.uk , Lookfantastic.com or Feelunique.com , make sure you’re registered with them so you can be one of the first in the know.

Tips for shopping Black Friday 2021 beauty and perfume deals

It’s easy to get swept up in the thousands of deals that are on offer during Black Friday weekend and impulse buy items you may not need, want and will later need to return. So, to avoid this, we recommend making a list and not straying from it.

Many retailers even allow you to make shopping lists of saved and favourited items, so you can plan what you’re going to buy and check out in a matter of seconds when the sales start.

Amazon is home to many beauty brands and is an underrated gem when it comes to sourcing cult favourite products such as Olaplex hair treatments, Maybelline mascaras and ghd tools. You can read our tried and tested favourites from the online giant in our guide to the beauty brands you didn’t know you could shop at Amazon .

If you’re planning to shop with Amazon over the course of Black Friday, you can subscribe to an Amazon Prime membership , which will guarantee you speedy delivery of all your sale beauty buys. Membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 annually, and grants you unlimited next-day delivery as well as the use of Amazon’s streaming services, including Amazon Music and Amazon Video . Not only that, you’ll get 30-minute early access to lightning deals, throughout the year and during Black Friday.

Another top tip is to check the RRP of items you want to buy, so when the discounts begin, you’ll know if it’s a true bargain or not.

As IndyBest will be on hand to bring you the best deals and biggest savings, make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date on all the key Black Friday information.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

To stay on top of the best deals and discounts in the run-up and throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, make sure you bookmark our dedicated Black Friday page to always be in the know about what retailers and brands are included and what savings are on offer.

For all the information on the best deals across all the participating retailers, read our extensive guide to the Black Friday 2021 sale .

