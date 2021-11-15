Bitcoin price news – live: Bitcoin and Ethereum stabilising after mini crypto crash

The price of bitcoin (BTC) appears to be stabilising around the $66,000 mark after a mini flash crash on Wednesday brought it down from an all-time high of $68,742.

Ethereum has also dropped in value from its Wednesday record high of $4,859 but currently appears to be stabilising around the $4,700 mark.

The two most valuable cryptocurrencies by market cap have grown by over a per cent in the last 24 hours.

Several other large cryptocurrencies, including Binance Coin, Cardano, Polkadot, and Dogecoin almost remain unchanged in value over the last day.

The global crypto market has grown by about a per cent in the last 24 hours and is currently valued at about $2.87 trillion.

Experts remain divided over which way BTC will head from here, with some believing the price rally is only just beginning, and others claiming that the price is due for a major correction at some point.

You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here.