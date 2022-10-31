The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases in 2022: Keep your Apple device looking sharp

Other phone case guides

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is an expensive purchase, though, it only costs a small amount to protect your device from damage. The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case is essential to own and an absolute no-brainer. The great news is, there's a lot of options to choose from to house the latest of the iPhone generations , from ultra-slim and sleek phone cases to the more rugged, super-protective shells.

The choice of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max case can be a little overwhelming, with trying to weigh up all of the different options and varieties. We've narrowed the search down for you, so you can be confident in choosing the very best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases that are available on the market today.

Some cases will provide maximum drop protection; others will safeguard your valuable iPhone from inevitable dirt and spills. You may prefer a wallet-style case, or a clear slimline one to show off the Apple logo, whichever style you're looking for, you'll find a great case to suit your needs below.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases in 2022

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max case: Peak Design Everyday Case (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / DCW)

1. Peak Design iPhone 13 Pro Max case

A phone case that combines style with a set of neat matching accessories

Color: Charcoal, Sage | Material: : Nylon canvas, 100% recycled | Compatible with: iPhone 11-14 (choose your size), Galaxy S21

Very protective features Good grip and very sturdy SlimLink: built-in locking system Not a lot of color choice Expensive for those who don't plan to purchase additional Peak Design products

Peak Design brings its stylish materials and clever design to this Everyday phone case range – though there's nothing everyday about it at all. This case incorporates a full rubberized shock absorbing bumper, plus a protective lip around the screen and camera unit offering protection, as well as a 2 meter (6ft) drop and shock protection.

There's also a Loop model to choose from for an easy finger grip, and mounting system that is included on both versions of the everyday case for Peak Design's own SlimLink magnetic attachment technology , a built-in locking system that is compatible across all PD cases and accessories.

The Peak Design Everyday Case can be combined with a mini tripod, wallet, bike mount, car mount, wall mount, and charging stand – it's also MagSafe compatible, too! There are cheaper phone cases than this on the market, but none that are so versatile and make everyday life that much more connected.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max case: OtterBox Defender Series Screenless edition (Image credit: OtterBox)

2. OtterBox Defender Series Screenless edition

The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case for drop protection

Color: Fort Blue, Black, Happy Purple, Hunter Green, | Material: Polycarbonate shell Synthetic rubber slipcover Polycarbonate holster | Compatible with: Most major Apple, Samsung and Android cell phones

Very protective case Good grip Lots of color options Adds a fair bit of bulk Not the most aesthetic design

When it comes to protective cell phone cases, the Otterbox Defender is known as the gold standard. The multi-layer design guards your device against serious drops, dirt, scrapes, and bumps, while a reinforced polycarbonate inner and a thick silicone outer shell absorbs impact.

Port covers prevent dirt and dirt from clogging jacks and ports. And the rubber back provides a good camera cut-out that also protects protruding lenses when you place your camera phone on a flat surface.

Bear in mind that the Otterbox Defender series will add a fair bit of bulk to your iPhone 13 Pro Max, so this isn’t the best option if you like to keep your phone in your pocket or want to show off its form – and it's worth noting that it isn’t waterproof, either. But when it comes to ultimate drop protection, this cell phone case is about as comprehensive as it gets.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max case: TORRO Genuine Leather Red Wallet case (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / DCW)

3. TORRO Genuine Leather Red Wallet case

The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case made from luxury leather

Material: Premium cowhide leather | Color: Red, Black Napa, Black with Red stitching, Dark Brown, Tan | Compatible with: iPhone 13 Pro Max 6.7 inch

Extremely high-quality Super silky feel to it Space for 3 credit cards Can be used as a stand Not suitable for vegans The card slots are facing toward the phone screen, there's potential for scratches without a screen protector. No MagSafe compatibility

TORRO is a luxury UK phone case brand offering the highest quality of leather iPhone cases. This case in particular is a very vibrant shade of red, extremely pigmented, something not often seen in leather cases that can be brown and dull looking. Cases from TORRO scream opulence, and aren't completely budget-breaking either.

Aside from being luxurious, the case offers adequate levels of protection too, with a durable TPU frame to aid in shock absorption, an inner microfibre lining frame, as well as a raised lip around the edge of the frame to ensure that the front case cover sits away from the screen, and a raised lip supports the camera unit also.

The case overall has a very nice silky and glossy finish to it and feels very comfortable to use and hold in hand, there's even a very pleasant leathery smell, sort of like you would find with leather shoes. The ultimate balance of style and functionality. Other features of this fancy leather case include an integrated stand function, space for 3 cards, and a larger section for notes, plus a secure magnetic clasp.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max case: Mous Limitless 3.0 Aramid Fibre iPhone 13 Pro Max (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

4. Mous Limitless 3.0 Aramid Fibre Phone Case

The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case for drop protection

Material: Real black leather, real walnut, real bamboo, real aramid fibre, and black and white speckled PU-coated fabric | Color: Aramid Fibre, Bamboo, Black Leather, Speckled Black Fabric, Walnut, White Acetate | Compatible with: iPhone 13 Pro Max

Superior drop protection MagSafe Compatible Slim and sleek design Lifetime warranty A bit pricey for what it is Slippery and low-grip

Mous Limitless 3.0 phone cases are made from poly-carbonate and TPU (the same material used in riot shields) and are built using AiroShock technology which provides your device with maximum impact protection.

The cases come with a neat magnetic mounting technology so you can add to the functionality of your case using accessories, such as a magnetic wallet.

The cases are available in a variety of materials: real black leather, real walnut, real bamboo, real aramid fiber, and black and white speckled PU-coated fabric. It's a sleek design that only adds 2.2mm thickness to your smartphone.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max case: Spigen Ultra Hybrid (Image credit: Spigen)

5. Spigen Ultra Hybrid

The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case offering style and functionality

Material: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane | Color: Clear, Frost Black, Matte Black, Red Crystal, Pink Crystal, Sand Beige | Compatible With: IPhone 13 Pro Max

Slim-grip design with raised bezels Anti-Yellowing Technology Showcases original phone design Could be a bit tougher Not the most shock/drop protective

Spigen is one of the biggest names in cell phone protection, and it’s easy to see why its Spigen Ultra Hybrid line is one of the company’s best sellers. With its TPU bumper with a durable PC back and slim-grip design, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid won’t add as much bulk to your device as some other cases, but you’ll get plenty of protection for day-to-day use.

It has raised bezels to lift the screen and camera off flat surfaces, and the rubber is smooth but grippy, so your device won't slip out of your hand while you're taking photos. If you're looking for a good balance of style, functionality, and usability, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases you can buy.

However, bear in mind that it isn't as tough as most other protective ranges on the market, so if you're prone to dropping your device, then a case like the Otterbox Defender (number two on this list) might be a better choice, or you might want to pair this with one of the best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Best iphone 13 Pro Max cases: Benks Dupont Kevlar case (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / DCW)

6. Benks Dupont Kevlar case

The best sturdy iPhone 13 Pro Max case with MagSafe compatibility

Material: Carbon Fiber | Color: Black (charcoal) | Compatible with: iPhone 13/Pro/Pro Max

Extremely lightweight Minimalist Style Strong magnetic force Very basic design Kevlar material can be a little scratchy Expensive

This case from Benks offers the latest in certified kevlar protection. The strong magnetic force and built-in MagSafe components make this case ideal for those who rely on wireless charging and additional Benks accessories to use with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, including the likes of Benks' own portable wireless power banks.

Made from real aramid fiber materials, this case has double certification protection boasting the Kevlar Fiber coating, and in addition, built with Dupont Kevlar Aramid Fiber, this innovative and lightweight material is supposedly unrivaled in its levels of durability and reliability, combined with a 3D-Woven texture on the back design.

Military Grade Drop Protection and a new combination of anti-drop TPU material paired with carbon fiber reassure that your device is optimally protected, plus the four corners of the case are fitted with cushion airbag technology to protect your iPhone 13 Pro Max. 360° lens protection is another feature of this sturdy case, which perfectly fits to your device. Benks also offer a worry-free-1-year warranty.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max case: Apple Leather Case with MagSafe (Image credit: Apple)

7. Apple Leather Case with MagSafe

The best leather iPhone 13 Pro Max case

Material: specially tanned and finished leather | Color: Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Wisteria, or Midnight | Compatible with: iPhone 13 Pro Max

Made from premium leather MagSafe compatible Apple quality checks No screen protection Not vegan friendly Minimal protection

Designed with premium leather, this beautifully manufactured cell phone case is perfect for discerning iPhone users who like to live in the lap of luxury. The slim profile of the case means that you don't have to worry about adding bulk to your iPhone's build, while the inside of the case is made of a soft microfiber lining that gently cossets your cell phone and stops dust from getting in and ruining things.

It's true that this cell phone case isn't quite as protective as some of the others on this list, but its stylish design is perfect for everyday professional use, and the leather is pretty durable.

Not only will it develop a lovely patina over time, but it's probably the most comfortable case to hold – the soft leather makes holding such a big phone better. Being an Apple product, there's always a high price to pay but if you can afford it, it's worth it.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max case - Torras Slim Fit (Image credit: Torras)

8. Torras Slim Fit Compatible for iPhone 13 Pro Max Case

The best thin and light iPhone 13 Pro Max case

Material: Polypropylene, Resin | Color: Classic Black, Alpine Green, Sierra Blue, Taupe | Compatible with: iPhone 13 Pro Max

Incredibly thin and light Shock-Absorbent Raised edges and camera Very basic design MagSafe compatibility not specified

If you're looking for something a little more streamlined that could help you with your grip (especially since the iPhone 13 Max Pro is a bit of a monster) then you might want to opt for a case like this one from Torras, that adds minimal bulk.

This iPhone 13 Max Pro slim case features an advanced nano-coating that provides a silky feel and comfortable grip, so it doesn't slip from your hand. The case is pretty durable and features 0.04-inch raised edges and 0.05-inch raised camera bezels, to help to keep your screen from harm.

Designed with 360° all-around patented dispersion airbags, as well as upgraded X-SHOCK impact-resistant technology, this case offers a good balance between minimalist design with drastic measures of protection.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases: Snakehive Metro Leather Case (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / DCW)

9. Snakehive Metro Leather Case

The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case with a hidden kickstand

Material: Genuine Leather | Color: Brown, Black, Red, Blue, Green, Grey | Compatible with: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Horizontal and Vertical kickstand MagSafe compatible Drop and scratch protection Not vegan-friendly Kickstand is hard to release and can be temperamental to keep steady

This slim-fit case from Snakehive is made from premium genuine leather and has that satisfying real-leather high-quality feel, and even smell, that takes this case to the height of luxury, for a very reasonable price.

Turkish leather artisan craftsmanship has gone into the manufacture of this kickstand case, and the in-built stand is perfectly tucked away for functionality that can be revealed when needed for hands-free browsing and wobble-free Facetime.

With a soft-touch silicone outer material, this case is pleasant to handle with cut-outs in all the right places for your device buttons & ports, and if this weren't enough, Snakehive offers a 12-month warranty and 30-day, money-back guarantee.

(Image credit: Razer)

10. Razer Arctech Pro

The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case for mobile gamers

Material: Black | Color: | Compatible with:

Keeps your phone cool Strong drop protection Antimicrobial coating Overkill for non-gamers

If you do a lot of mobile gaming, you might find your iPhone heats up a bit. That's why Razer designed the Arctech Pro, which boasts carefully crafted ventilation channels that help keep things cool.

It's got great drop protection too, thanks to strengthened corners which have been enhanced with a tough polymer mix. Plus it has a grippy texture that means you're less likely to drop it in the first place, however much you get swept up in your games.

This case compatible with Apple MagSafe and Qi wireless charging pads, making it easy to charge your phone without removing it. And there's an antimicrobial coating to keep you safe and healthy too.

