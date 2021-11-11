Police: Suspected Robber Shot Inside Sacramento Residence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday inside a South Sacramento residence during a suspected robbery.

Just before 9 a.m. Monday, Sacramento police officers responded to a residence located in the 7300 block of Meadowgate Drive for a reported shooting that had just occurred, police say.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound lying in front of the residence. Fire department personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police investigated the incident and based on their preliminary information, determined the man was involved in a robbery happening at the residence. One resident then pulled out a gun and shot the suspect, say police.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are now investigating the incident. Detectives conducted a neighborhood canvass for additional information and evidence.

The resident who shot the suspect has been identified and contacted by detectives. In order to protect the integrity of this investigation, there is no further information to release at this time.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the suspect as 40-year-old Vang Saechao.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).