CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police: Suspected Robber Shot Inside Sacramento Residence

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARoww_0crrQyDT00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday inside a South Sacramento residence during a suspected robbery.

Just before 9 a.m. Monday, Sacramento police officers responded to a residence located in the 7300 block of Meadowgate Drive for a reported shooting that had just occurred, police say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyFE4_0crrQyDT00 When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound lying in front of the residence. Fire department personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police investigated the incident and based on their preliminary information, determined the man was involved in a robbery happening at the residence. One resident then pulled out a gun and shot the suspect, say police.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are now investigating the incident. Detectives conducted a neighborhood canvass for additional information and evidence.

The resident who shot the suspect has been identified and contacted by detectives. In order to protect the integrity of this investigation, there is no further information to release at this time.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the suspect as 40-year-old Vang Saechao.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Comments / 6

Kioko Martins
6d ago

Cowboys and Cowgirls back in day gun baddle with the home owners you can't win now shoot them dead not just graze them yes it's happening and the robber's are going to learn today.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Family Of Four Involved In Highway 99 Shooting

LODI (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Lodi that was likely caused by gunfire along Hwy. 99 on Sunday. The crash was nearly fatal and investigators still don’t know who may have pulled the trigger. “The mom and kids came out first pretty quick but the dad. It wasn’t looking that good for him,” said Dylan Biegler who heard the shots ring out on Sunday. “I was just in my room…and I just hear six gunshots and someone drive off and then you hear a loud bang,” he said. Biegler says he wasn’t sure where they were coming from and...
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Believed To Be On Drugs During Crash That Killed Stockton Senior

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An 84-year-old woman has died after the car she was riding in was struck by a DUI suspect near Stockton late Sunday night. The crash happened a little after 8:45 p.m. along the 700 block of S. Gertrude Ave. in a residential neighborhood just east of Stockton city limits. Cabrera California Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was apparently speeding along S. Gertrude Ave. when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Horner Avenue and ran into the passenger side of an SUV. Two Stockton residents were inside the SUV, an 81-year-old man who was driving...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Investigating Homicide At Lodi Park

LODI (CBS13) — A homicide is under investigation at a Lodi park Tuesday morning. The scene is at Salas Park near the dead-end at Church Street and W. Century Boulevard. Lodi police confirm they are investigating a homicide, but no other details have been released at this point. People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being. Updates to follow.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Neighborhood Nightmare: Squatters, Break-Ins Reported At Another Vacant Tahoe Park Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Possible squatters, multiple break-ins and concerns over safety – all of these are issues neighbors in Tahoe Park say started when Opendoor bought a house on their block. The issues started over the summer, according to multiple neighbors who spoke to CBS13 with their concerns. The 58th Street house, listed as “off market” on Opendoor’s website as of this week, was bought by the tech company for $535,000. A neighbor that lives within walking distance of this home said he called the police twice Saturday to go to the home. You see the signs on the house, and it’s boarded...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Suspected Retail Crime Ring Member Arrested After Auburn Target Theft

AUBURN (CBS13) — A man suspected of being a part of an organized retail theft crime ring has been arrested after a chase in Auburn on over the weekend. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, early Sunday evening, an employee at the Auburn Target store reported that someone had stolen several high-value items. As captured on surveillance cameras, the suspect filled a box full of baby formula cans and then walked out of the store without paying. Deputies managed to get to the scene as the suspect was just getting into his SUV. The suspect took off, however, and sparked...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Deputies Seize Weapons Cache During Domestic Violence Arrest

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Deputies responding to a report of domestic violence in Sacramento County arrested a man who was also found to be in possession of a dozen firearms. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 3:13 a.m. from a woman at a home near Greenback Lane and Fair Oaks Boulevard. The woman told law enforcement the man was still at the home. As deputies arrived at the home, they spotted the man exiting the front door and walking toward a vehicle. The man — who was identified as Jesus Martin Gutierrez, 27, was initially uncooperative but was detained moments later without incident, the sheriff’s office said. Gutierrez was found with a gun on his person and 11 other guns inside of his vehicle. Three of those guns were reportedly stolen. Deputies also located several extended magazines, high capacity drums and an illegal silencer inside of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Gutierrez was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on 19 felony charges including, but not limited to, corporal injury, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a stolen loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of firearm silencer and receiving stolen property.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Manteca 7-Eleven Robbed At Gunpoint, Search On For 2 Suspects

MANTECA (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding the two suspects who robbed a Manteca 7-Eleven store at gunpoint last week. Manteca police say, just before 1 a.m. back on Nov. 10, two people walked into the W. Yosemite Avenue store. One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun and pointed at the clerk, demanding money. It’s unclear how much was stolen, but the suspects eventually left in a newer-model, silver Toyota Camry without license plates. Surveillance photos of the suspects and their car were released on Monday. Anyone who may have seen the crime, or with any other information relevant to the investigation, is urged to call detectives at (209) 456-8212.
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arson Suspected In Carmichael Townhouse Fire That Injured 1

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — An arson investigation is underway after a residential fire in left one person hospitalized with burns, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said Sunday night. (credit: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District) The fire was first reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. at a townhouse along Greenberry Drive. According to Metro Fire, crews found a small fire in the living space and extinguished it a short while later. The burn victim was the only person at the residence at the time of the fire. Details on the extent of the victim’s burns or the damage to the property were not yet released. Though Metro Fire said an arson investigation is underway, there was non information available on a potential suspect or motive.
CARMICHAEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sacramento Valley#Shooting#Crime Stoppers
CBS Sacramento

20 Inmates Involved In Fight At Stanislaus County Jail’s REACT Facility

MODESTO (CBS13) — A large fight involving a group of inmates broke out at a facility within the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center jail, the sheriff’s office says. The incident broke out a little after noon Sunday at the Re-Entry and Enhanced Alternatives to Custody Training (REACT) facility. About 20 inmates were involved in the fight, the sheriff’s office says. Staff were able to get into the unit and break up the fight before anyone was seriously injured. The sheriff’s office says all inmates involved were offered medical care. Exactly what started the fight is under investigation, but the suspected key instigators have been identified and are now in more restrictive housing.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: 3 Stockton Officers OK After Possible Fentanyl Exposure

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police say three Stockton officers may have been exposed to fentanyl on Sunday morning. The Stockton Police Department says the officers responded to the 1100 block of Parma Road just after 10 a.m. for a death investigation. At some point during the investigation, police say three officers were possibly exposed to fentanyl. With fentanyl being about 80 times more potent as morphine, according to the CDC, exposure to it is a serious cause for concern. Police say the three officers were possibly exposed have been taken to the hospital for emulation. All of the officers are OK. No other information about the incident, including the original death investigation, has been released at this point.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspicious Package Found Near Woodland Post Office Turns Out To Be Typewriter

2:55 p.m. UPDATE: An Explosive Ordinance Disposal team used a robot to determine that the package was benign. It appears to have just been a suitcase with an old typewriter inside. The parking lot has now been reopened. WOODLAND (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that was found in a Woodland parking lot late Monday morning. Woodland police say the suspicious package was found near the Post Office along W. Main Street. Avoid the Area. Officers are investigating a suspicious package on W. Main St. by the Post Office. The roadway is open to traffic, but the parking lot is closed. The parking lot is restricted from both vehicle and foot traffic. Thank you for your help. (VLD) #WoodlandPD — Woodland Police Department (@WoodlandPD) November 15, 2021 Officers note that the roadway in the area is open, but the parking lot is currently restricted. No information about the package, including why it has been deemed suspicious, has been released at this point. Updates to follow.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot After Agreeing To Meet Woman In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 34-year-old man who agreed to meet a woman late Friday was shot in Stockton. The unidentified man met the woman on a social media site and agreed to services in exchange for money, according to Stockton Police. When he arrived at the agreed-upon location near Filbert and Lafayette streets just after 10 p.m., police said a man opened the victim’s vehicle door and demanded his property. He then reportedly fired several gunshots and struck the victim who threw his property outside of his vehicle and fled. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, described by police as an Asian man in his mid-20s, has not been arrested, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Railcar Catches Fire In Stockton, Crews Expect It To Smolder For Several Days

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Firefighters say a railcar that caught fire in Stockton early Tuesday morning is expected to smolder for several days. Stockton Fire officials say crews responded to the scene on the railroad tracks off N. Union Street, near East Roosevelt Street, around 3 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from a railcar. At the scene, firefighters found the railcar heavily involved. The railcar was filled with paper products stacked about eight feet high. With that much fuel, firefighters expect the fire to continue to smolder for a couple of days. Crews are waiting for the rail company to help move the car to a different location. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Struck By Drunk Driver In Fiery Modesto Crash, Police Say

MODESTO (CBS13) — A driver was arrested for a DUI after a crash left hime and another person with major injuries overnight in Modesto, police said on Sunday. According to the Modesto Police Department, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. at a Stop N Save Liquors on the corner of Sylvan Avenue and Oakdale Road. Modesto police said the vehicle, of which the driver was the only occupant, landed on its side and caught fire. The vehicle struck a second person who was outside of the store. The driver was identified as Modesto resident Christopher Ramirez, 33. The identity of the second person was not released.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pallets Of Chickpeas Catch Fire At Warehouse In Ceres

CERES (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a chickpea plant in Ceres on Sunday night. The scene inside the chickpea plant after the fire. (Credit: Modesto Fire Department) Modesto Fire says crews responded to the 4100 block of Brew Master Drive just before 8:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the back of a warehouse. Firefighters soon discovered the flames were coming from inside the building. Several pallets and big bags of chickpeas were on fire, crews say. The flames were put out and the fire was contained to the point of origin. Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.
CERES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Sought After South Sacramento Hit-And-Run Left Teen With Life-Threatening Injuries

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a South Sacramento hit-and-run that left a teenager with life-threatening injuries Friday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, the collision happened at around 7:45 p.m. at 47th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The suspect vehicle was described as a black Mercedes Benz ML300 SUV with a California license plate reading 6GYR199. The teen boy, 15, was walking along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he entered a crosswalk to pass through 47th Avenue. The driver was on 47th Avenue approaching MLK Jr. Boulevard with a green light. The CHP on Saturday said witnesses reported the teen was crossing the street against a red light. The collision tossed the teen across the intersection, where he was left unconscious along a sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital where he is still being treated for critical injuries. Investigators said the driver had pulled off to the right shoulder before leaving the scene along 47th Avenue toward Franklin Avenue. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Copperopolis Man, 57, Killed In Rollover Crash On Highway 120

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A Copperopolis man has died after a crash on Highway 120 east of Knights Ferry early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrols says, around 2:30 a.m., 57-year-old William Reeves was heading eastbound on the highway near Green Springs Road when – for an unknown reason – he went onto the shoulder at a high speed. Reeve’s vehicle then continued on the dirt center median before he clipped a paddle marker. The car then went out of control until it finally crashed into an asphalt curb on the south shoulder – causing Reeve’s vehicle to overturn into the grass. Officers say Reeves died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, CHP says. Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, CHP says.
COPPEROPOLIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Autism Non-Profit Repeatedly Hit By Thieves Asks Community For Help With Door Monitoring, Security

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento non-profit store that highlights works of art made by young people on the autism spectrum, is being hit repeatedly by thieves. Now, there’s a call to action to protect the store. Vanessa Bieker is the founder of The Fly Brave Emporium. It’s where she and her son John Almeda spend a lot of their time providing resources to people with developmental disabilities. But since September, Vanessa says she’s been dealing with aggressive squatters that she’s even caught stealing from her non-profit store. “He threw a bottle and got very aggressive,” she described. She says a woman eve swung at her...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Seek Public’s Help In Identifying Driver Of Deadly Rancho Cordova Hit-And-Run

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Rancho Cordova police are seeking the community’s help in identifying the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run Monday night. A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle shortly after 10:15 p.m. on November 8 in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Trinity River Drive. The suspect fled westbound on Coloma Road to Folsom Boulevard, and then westbound to Bradshaw road where he got on Highway 50, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department. The suspect then stopped at a gas station at Folsom Boulevard and Routier Road at around 10:30 p.m. The vehicle...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Woman, 74, In ICU For Cardiac Episode After Confronting Vandals, Getting Egged At Woodland Park

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Officers say a woman suffered a major cardiac episode after she was egged for confronting people riding motorized scooters around a Woodland park. The incident happened back on the afternoon of Nov. 7. Woodland police say the woman reported that she had confronted people who were reportedly vandalizing Campbell Park, only to have them throw eggs at her. An officer soon got to the scene and went to talk to the woman, but police she said she wasn’t feeling well – and then fell to the ground after getting out of her car. Medics were called to the scene and...
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy