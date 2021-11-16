Police Respond to Bomb Threat at Logan High School

NEW YORK (AP) — More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers were exonerated Thursday after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death. Manhattan judge Ellen Biben dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Defense attorneys rested their case in the Ahmaud Arbery trial Thursday after calling just seven witnesses, including the shooter, who testified that Arbery did not threaten him in any way before he pointed his shotgun at the 25-year-old Black man. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley scheduled...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s governor spared the life of Julius Jones on Thursday, just hours before his scheduled execution that had drawn widespread outcry and protests over doubts about his guilt in the slaying of a businessman more than 20 years ago. Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted the 41-year-old Jones’...
Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been...
(CNN) — House Democrats are gearing up to pass President Joe Biden's plan to dramatically expand the social safety net on Thursday night with leadership racing to secure a legislative victory for the party even as major obstacles await in the Senate. The sweeping $1.9 trillion economic legislation stands as...
A group of state attorneys general are investigating Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying its parent company Facebook — recently renamed Meta Platforms — ignored research about the harms it causes to young people
Comments / 2