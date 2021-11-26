Um, Are You Seeing This? Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells Again

Do you celebrate Black Friday? Here at SPY.com, we hunt down deals professionally, so it would be an understatement to say that we’re excited for the official start of the Christmas shopping season. We’ve been hard at work collecting the Best Black Friday Deals of 2021 , but there’s one product in particular we want to recommend to our readers.

Right now, the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells system has been discounted to just $299 for Black Friday. These Dumbbells were first released a few years ago, and so they’re usually available for the discounted price of $399. However, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these dumbbells, and we recommend you jump on this deal.

We’ve consistently rated these the best adjustable dumbbells in the world, and we’re not the only ones who are obsessed. After more than 13,000 reviews from Amazon customers, these dumbbells have a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.



Buy: Bowflex SelecTech Adjustable Dumbells

Millennials and Gen X athletes will remember Bowflex from so many TV infomercials, but the company has evolved into a legit powerhouse in the home exercise equipment market. Today, Bowflex is a frequent recommendation on SPY.com, whether we’re writing about the best adjustable dumbbells or the best indoor spin bikes .

On top of that, we were excited to name Bowflex’s popular SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells system as one of the top gifts for men of the Holiday 2021 season . These dumbbells are pretty much always on sale, and they make a frequent appearance on our list of the top daily Amazon deals . However, the latest price drop knocks an additional $100 off the price of SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells, and this deal just went from really-awesome to seriously-don’t-miss-this-deal.

On a good day, Amazon has the SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells discounted by 27% for total savings of $150. That discount brings the usual sale price down to $399. We know that’s not cheap, but for a one-and-done home weight system, it’s actually a great deal.

For Black Friday, Amazon just dropped an additional $99.01 of savings to this deal, which brings the price down to just $299.99 . To be clear, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these popular dumbbells, and you could miss out if you don’t order soon. Your order comes with a pair of dumbbells that can adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds.

About the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells

For 2021, Amazon has really been trying to entice people to start their holiday shopping early with aggressive early Black Friday deals . Now, you can save $250 on one of the most in-demand home fitness products for sale in 2021.

These adjustable dumbells use a unique dial system to change weights on the fly, adjusting from 5 to 52.5 pounds. Bowflex’s adjustment dial system is really cool and easy to use. For those who are nervous about making such a big purchase, Bowflex offers a two-year warranty on parts and the weight plates.

These dumbbells also have stellar customer reviews. Lots of home exercise equipment suffers from poor customer reviews, but not Bowflex. As we mentioned above, these dumbbells have near perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

Being able to workout at home is an undeniable luxury. No driving, walking, or public transportation to the gym, no gym rats hogging the equipment, and no gross locker rooms. Plus, being able to do a quick workout in the morning or after work gives you more time, and makes you end up sticking to that workout plan much more religiously.

With these adjustable weights, setting up a decent home gym is actually very doable. You’re essentially getting an entire rack of weights in two compact dumbbells.



