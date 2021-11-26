ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Um, Are You Seeing This? Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells Again

By Oscar Hartzog
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBGQW_0croMFnl00

Do you celebrate Black Friday? Here at SPY.com, we hunt down deals professionally, so it would be an understatement to say that we’re excited for the official start of the Christmas shopping season. We’ve been hard at work collecting the Best Black Friday Deals of 2021 , but there’s one product in particular we want to recommend to our readers.

Right now, the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells system has been discounted to just $299 for Black Friday. These Dumbbells were first released a few years ago, and so they’re usually available for the discounted price of $399. However, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these dumbbells, and we recommend you jump on this deal.

We’ve consistently rated these the best adjustable dumbbells in the world, and we’re not the only ones who are obsessed. After more than 13,000 reviews from Amazon customers, these dumbbells have a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5s9P_0croMFnl00


Buy: Bowflex SelecTech Adjustable Dumbells

Millennials and Gen X athletes will remember Bowflex from so many TV infomercials, but the company has evolved into a legit powerhouse in the home exercise equipment market. Today, Bowflex is a frequent recommendation on SPY.com, whether we’re writing about the best adjustable dumbbells or the best indoor spin bikes .

On top of that, we were excited to name Bowflex’s popular SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells system as one of the top gifts for men of the Holiday 2021 season . These dumbbells are pretty much always on sale, and they make a frequent appearance on our list of the top daily Amazon deals . However, the latest price drop knocks an additional $100 off the price of SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells, and this deal just went from really-awesome to seriously-don’t-miss-this-deal.

On a good day, Amazon has the SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells discounted by 27% for total savings of $150. That discount brings the usual sale price down to $399. We know that’s not cheap, but for a one-and-done home weight system, it’s actually a great deal.

For Black Friday, Amazon just dropped an additional $99.01 of savings to this deal, which brings the price down to just $299.99 . To be clear, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these popular dumbbells, and you could miss out if you don’t order soon. Your order comes with a pair of dumbbells that can adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds.

About the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells

For 2021, Amazon has really been trying to entice people to start their holiday shopping early with aggressive early Black Friday deals . Now, you can save $250 on one of the most in-demand home fitness products for sale in 2021.

These adjustable dumbells use a unique dial system to change weights on the fly, adjusting from 5 to 52.5 pounds. Bowflex’s adjustment dial system is really cool and easy to use. For those who are nervous about making such a big purchase, Bowflex offers a two-year warranty on parts and the weight plates.

These dumbbells also have stellar customer reviews. Lots of home exercise equipment suffers from poor customer reviews, but not Bowflex. As we mentioned above, these dumbbells have near perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

Being able to workout at home is an undeniable luxury. No driving, walking, or public transportation to the gym, no gym rats hogging the equipment, and no gross locker rooms. Plus, being able to do a quick workout in the morning or after work gives you more time, and makes you end up sticking to that workout plan much more religiously.

With these adjustable weights, setting up a decent home gym is actually very doable. You’re essentially getting an entire rack of weights in two compact dumbbells.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klODo_0croMFnl00


Buy: Bowflex SelecTech Adjustable Dumbells

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals Nutribullet – Save 25% Sitewide for Black Friday The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals, from Tools to Washing Machines

While the last year and a half has been stressful, scary and somewhat frustrating, this is shaping to be a holiday season that is closer to normal than any of us have been able to experience in a while. And of course, a big part of that holiday season is shopping for the best Christmas gifts! Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season (though many of us have been at it for weeks!). There’s so much to be excited about all the best Black Friday deals at Home Depot this year, like a Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Drop#Fitness#Spy Com
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

You won’t find a better cheap 70-inch TV Black Friday deal than this

You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, that you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Cyber Monday Discounts — Get 50% Off Toys & Games, $20 Blink Security Cameras

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Cyber Monday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
SHOPPING
NEWS10 ABC

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Apple – MacBook Pro – 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops We’ve been preparing for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for weeks (months, really), and it’s finally here! And while Apple itself doesn’t host any big Black Friday sales, all the...
ELECTRONICS
Inverse

75 gifts under $25 on Amazon that are so impressive they'll make people think you’re rich

With the holiday season approaching, the pressure to find the perfect gift is on. Whether you have an entire family to buy for, need something for just one other person, or will need an item for an office gift swap, searching for a great gift can be stressful, especially when you don't want to break the bank but still want to give a clever, smart, fun, or practical present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

It’s Happening: Amazon Just Dropped Prices on the M1 Mac Mini To $600

We recently updated our rankings of the best desktop computers for sale in 2021, and the Apple M1 Mac Mini earned one of the top spots for the second year in a row. This portable desktop was first released in 2020, and do you know how good a computer has to be to still be the best product in its category over a year later? Pretty darn good. When Apple first rolled out the now-legendary M1 chip last year, product reviewers were blown away. At the time, we noted that this chip was an order of magnitude faster than everything that came before...
COMPUTERS
SPY

SPY

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy