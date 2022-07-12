ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Just Got the Prime Day Discount We’ve Been Waiting For

By Oscar Hartzog and Nina Bradley
 2 days ago
Here at SPY.com, we hunt down deals professionally, and with the best Prime Day deals of 2022 finally here, there’s one deal that our readers have been particularly excited about. We’ve been waiting on this one all morning, but Amazon has finally dropped prices on Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. If you plan to spend more time working out this summer, then this is the perfect deal.

Right now, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells Bundle has been discounted to $405. In addition to a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells we’ve ever tested, this bundle also comes with a free matching weight stand to help protect your floors. This is a limited-time offer, and this bundle discount ends at the end of the day.

Buy: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells Bundle $405.30

SPY editors are always on the hunt for the best Amazon deals , and now that Prime Day is here, we can finally share the best to shop in 2022. To make the most of Prime Day 2022, check out our other Prime Day shopping guides:

And if you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you’re going to want to sign up ASAP to take advantage of the best Prime Day deals . Sign up anytime and instantly gain access to Prime Day and all of its benefits, including a 30-day trial period.

About the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbells

These popular adjustable dumbbells were first released a few years ago, and you’ll find them in the home gyms of SPY editors. We’ve tested and reviewed this adjustable weight system, and it’s lived up to our high expectations for Bowflex products. The dial adjustment system is incredibly smooth and easy to use, and you can get all the benefits of a full dumbbell set without a bulky weight rack.

After testing almost a dozen adjustable dumbbells recently, we found that these Bowflex weights were the clear winner. We’ve consistently rated these the best adjustable dumbbells in the world, and we’re not the only ones who are obsessed. After more than 17,800 reviews from Amazon customers, these dumbbells have a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

Millennials and Gen X athletes will remember Bowflex from so many TV infomercials, but the company has evolved into a legit powerhouse in the home exercise equipment market. Today, Bowflex is a frequent recommendation on SPY.com.

On top of that, we were excited to name Bowflex’s popular SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells system as one of the top gifts for men for 2022. These dumbbells are rarely on sale, but when they are, they’re a popular inclusion in our guide to the top daily Amazon deals . Keep reading for all the details on the latest Bowflex deals from Amazon .

Buy: Bowflex SelecTech 552 Adjustable Dumbells $429.00 (orig. $549.00) 22% OFF

Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar

With the Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar, you’ll be able to switch between 7 different weights between 20, and 80 pounds with the turn of a dial. The system effectively replaces seven barbells and seven curl bars, leaving you with a compact system that can be stored just about anywhere in your home.

20% OFF

Buy: Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar $599.00 (orig. $749.00) 20% OFF

Bowflex Blaze Home Gym

Get a full-body workout in the comfort of your own home with the Bowflex Blaze Home Gym. With it, you can perform 60 plus exercises through 2 10 lbs of Power Rod resistance, which is upgradable to 310 lbs or 410 lbs. There are multiple pulley positions and lat and squat bars are included so you can customize workouts to your desire. Bowflex additionally provides seven free trainer-built workout regimens with the Home Gym system.

SAVE $380!

Buy: Bowflex Blaze Home Gym $719.20

Get a Free 1-Year Membership To JRNY, Bowflex’s Virtual Fitness Classes

There are a lot of reasons to get excited about the Bowflex SelecTech Adjustable Dumbbell system. This adjustable weight system has proven so popular that competitor NordicTrack recently announced their own adjustable dumbbells, which closely resemble the Bowflex dumbbells. However, to further entice shoppers, Amazon shoppers who buy the Bowflex SelecTech Adjustable Dumbbells will also receive a free 1-year JRNY membership.

JRNY is Bowflex’s virtual fitness class membership. This membership will give you access to professional instructors and personal trainers leading exercises based on your new Bowflex equipment. It’s the perfect way to get the most out of your new weight system, plus you can attend classes for exercise bikes, ellipticals, treadmills and other types of cardio.

Even before the 1-year JRNY membership was added, we frequently recommended these weights to SPY readers.

These adjustable dumbells use a unique dial system to change weights on the fly, adjusting from 5 to 52.5 pounds. Bowflex’s adjustment dial system is really cool and easy to use. For those who are nervous about making such a big purchase, Bowflex offers a two-year warranty on parts and the weight plates.

These dumbbells also have stellar customer reviews. Lots of home exercise equipment suffers from poor customer reviews, but not Bowflex. As we mentioned above, these dumbbells have nearly perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

Being able to work out at home is an undeniable luxury. No driving, walking, or public transportation to the gym, no gym rats hogging the equipment, and no gross locker rooms. Plus, being able to do a quick workout in the morning or after work gives you more time, and makes you end up sticking to that workout plan much more religiously.

With these adjustable weights, setting up a decent home gym is actually very doable. You’re essentially getting an entire rack of weights in two compact dumbbells.

Buy: Bowflex SelecTech Adjustable Dumbells $429.00 (orig. $549.00) 22% OFF

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

